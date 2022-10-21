Read full article on original website
WLBT
Terry Road home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
WAPT
Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings
GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
WLBT
Man arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County. Holmes County Sheriff’s Department says Jeremy Gaines, 32, was arrested by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. According to HCSD, Gaines is charged with the death of La’tika Wade...
WLBT
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
WLBT
Truck carrying trailer bursts into flames on I-55 near Atkins Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck carrying a trailer headed north on I-55 near Atkins Road burst into flames at about 11 a.m. and startled people nearby with loud explosions. No one was injured. According to Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the trailer had been carrying a race car,...
kicks96news.com
Have You Seen Taye Green? Contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green. Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident. He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.
kicks96news.com
Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
kicks96news.com
Prison Contraband and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests
JUDGE C ADAMS, 21, of Lena, DUI – Test Refusal, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, CPD. Bond $1,331, $639.25. SHAUN C BEEMON, 25, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC. Bond N/A. DEANN M COBB, 49, of West, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO. Bond $1,000. CHARLES ERVING,...
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
WLBT
Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
breezynews.com
Stolen Attala County ATC recovered in Neshoba County bust
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County,...
WAPT
One killed after log truck crashes into dump truck
PUCKETT, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a log truck wreck that killed at least one person. The log truck was headed east on Highway 18 in Puckett. Troopers said traffic slowed down because of a garbage truck picking up trash. Investigators said the log truck crashed into...
WLBT
Goodman murder suspect wanted
GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Goodman Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s Departments seek the public’s help in locating DeMarcus Freeman, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Oct. 2 at Campus Mart off Highway 51 in Goodman, Mississippi. Police believe he may have fled to the...
Boil water notice issued for 380 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water notice for 380 customers on Saturday, October 22. They said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. The following areas are affected: Forest Hill Road (3000-3199) Forest Park Drive Park Lane Park Circle Park Drive Forest Valley […]
WDAM-TV
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County. Sheriff Randy Johnson said it happened around 7 a.m. on County Road 39 between Vossburg and Paulding. Johnson said the two people who died were traveling west and collided with a car driven...
breezynews.com
A truck in the trees, a woman being followed, and more in Attala
6:35 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 East where a vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck in the trees. The truck had to be removed with a wrecker. No injuries were reported. 11:40...
Neshoba Democrat
Deoputies arrest three in connection with ATV thefts
Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested three men in connection with the taking of seven ATVs from Nehsoba and adjoining counties, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Clark said the oldest incident was reported in December 2020. Mason Anthony, 20, of 11500 Road 248, Union was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny...
