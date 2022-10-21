Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
Post Register
Three suspects arrested after Boise homicide investigation
Boise Police responded to a local hospital late Wednesday night after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation, leading them to a location on the 7000 block of W. Emerald Street. BPD's Special Operations Unit also responded.
Post Register
Caldwell Police Officer hit by DUI suspect driver
CALDWELL, Idaho — Just after midnight, a Caldwell Police Officer was traveling west on Chicago Street, while passing through the intersection at Kimball Ave, his patrol car was struck on the left side by a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup. The pickup failed to stop at the stop sign and...
Post Register
Endangered Missing Person Alert
CALDWELL, Idaho — Endangered missing person alert:. Idaho State Police advise that Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka, a 75 year old - Asian Male - 5'1" - 150 lbs - Black Hair - Brown Eyes is missing. Last seen driving a vehicle: Black - 2015 - Jeep - Patriot, Driving...
Post Register
Canyon County hosting annual trick-or-treat community event
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County will host trick-or-treaters and their parents for Halloween festivities on Friday, Oct. 28. The various county offices and departments will have candy available at both Justice Park and the public meeting room on the first floor of the Administration Building. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged...
Post Register
Adventure Weather: Bogus Basin gets first snow of the season
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin has reported the first snow of the season Monday morning. Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will remain 5 to 10 degrees below the average throughout the week, so more snow could be possible. To get live camera updates of the mountain, click HERE.
Comments / 0