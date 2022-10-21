ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
Three suspects arrested after Boise homicide investigation

Boise Police responded to a local hospital late Wednesday night after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation, leading them to a location on the 7000 block of W. Emerald Street. BPD's Special Operations Unit also responded.
Caldwell Police Officer hit by DUI suspect driver

CALDWELL, Idaho — Just after midnight, a Caldwell Police Officer was traveling west on Chicago Street, while passing through the intersection at Kimball Ave, his patrol car was struck on the left side by a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup. The pickup failed to stop at the stop sign and...
Endangered Missing Person Alert

CALDWELL, Idaho — Endangered missing person alert:. Idaho State Police advise that Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka, a 75 year old - Asian Male - 5'1" - 150 lbs - Black Hair - Brown Eyes is missing. Last seen driving a vehicle: Black - 2015 - Jeep - Patriot, Driving...
Canyon County hosting annual trick-or-treat community event

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County will host trick-or-treaters and their parents for Halloween festivities on Friday, Oct. 28. The various county offices and departments will have candy available at both Justice Park and the public meeting room on the first floor of the Administration Building. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged...
Adventure Weather: Bogus Basin gets first snow of the season

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin has reported the first snow of the season Monday morning. Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will remain 5 to 10 degrees below the average throughout the week, so more snow could be possible. To get live camera updates of the mountain, click HERE.
