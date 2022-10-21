Read full article on original website
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery returned to jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested 48-year-old April A. Thomas of Atchison, on Friday on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She had been accused of domestic battery in connection with incidents on August 24 and Sept. 13, according to online jail records. On...
Police catch juvenile during Kansas business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15 Street on a report of a burglary alarm to a business, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. When officers arrived on scene,...
Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge
A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
JC man arrested after meth, marijuana found when suspicious vehicle stopped
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was arrested after meth and marijuana were found when a suspicious vehicle was stopped in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 77.
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Kansas prison
TOPEKA, Kansas —Law enforcement and Kansas Dept. of Correction officials are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Joshua W. Renfro walked away walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the KDOC. Just after 9p.m., Renfro, a 39-year-old white male, was reported missing when the...
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
Deputies find Lyon County man considered armed, dangerous
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man considered armed and dangerous who previously evaded law enforcement in Lyon County was found Monday at approximately 10:10 a.m. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that deputies located Logan Casteel at 1217 Exchange Street, Apt. 3 in Emporia after receiving a tip. Casteel was taken into custody on […]
Teen taken into custody after narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
Dispute over dog ownership lands Mo. man in Kan. jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
14, 16-year-old accused of arson involving Kan. sheriff's car
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are conducting an arson investigation and have made an arrest. On September 6, two suspects were involved with an arson incident involving a Brown County Patrol car, according to Sheriff John Merchant. On Friday, the sheriff's office reported the arrest of a 14-year-old and a...
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
Woman sentenced in Topeka home invasion, robbery
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney has sentenced a Topeka woman after a home invasion and robbery back in February, 2022. Lindsey Self was found guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and three counts of aggravated assault, totaling in seven felonies. She was one of three suspects in the […]
Latest scam revolves around use of Lyon County deputy’s name
Lyon County deputies are alerting residents of a new scam effort. Deputies say somebody has been calling residents identifying himself as Deputy Baker. That person is requesting money to pay for fines, DNA testing or other fees. The Sheriff’s Office has a Deputy Baker — Deputy James Baker, to be...
