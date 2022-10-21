ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge

A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
LYON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Search underway for inmate who escaped from Kansas prison

TOPEKA, Kansas —Law enforcement and Kansas Dept. of Correction officials are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Joshua W. Renfro walked away walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the KDOC. Just after 9p.m., Renfro, a 39-year-old white male, was reported missing when the...
LANSING, KS
KSNT News

Juvenile accused of theft from Topeka business

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at a business early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of southeast 15th Street at 1:12 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a subject fleeing from the property. Officers detained the subject while they investigated. Items were recovered from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Deputies find Lyon County man considered armed, dangerous

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man considered armed and dangerous who previously evaded law enforcement in Lyon County was found Monday at approximately 10:10 a.m. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that deputies located Logan Casteel at 1217 Exchange Street, Apt. 3 in Emporia after receiving a tip. Casteel was taken into custody on […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Teen taken into custody after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
HOLTON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Dispute over dog ownership lands Mo. man in Kan. jail

Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Woman sentenced in Topeka home invasion, robbery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney has sentenced a Topeka woman after a home invasion and robbery back in February, 2022. Lindsey Self was found guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and three counts of aggravated assault, totaling in seven felonies. She was one of three suspects in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Latest scam revolves around use of Lyon County deputy’s name

Lyon County deputies are alerting residents of a new scam effort. Deputies say somebody has been calling residents identifying himself as Deputy Baker. That person is requesting money to pay for fines, DNA testing or other fees. The Sheriff’s Office has a Deputy Baker — Deputy James Baker, to be...
LYON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy