FebriDX point-of-care immunoassay can rapidly determine if an infection is bacterial or viral
In a recent JAMA Network Open study, researchers explore whether a point-of-care immunoassay called FebriDx could differentiate between bacteria- and virus-induced immune responses during acute respiratory infections based on myxovirus resistance protein A (MxA) and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels from finger-stick blood samples. Study: Diagnostic Accuracy of a Bacterial and...
New diagnostic method applies machine learning to advanced genomics data to detect sepsis
Sepsis, the overreaction of the immune system in response to an infection, causes an estimated 20% of deaths globally and as many as 20 to 50% of U.S. hospital deaths each year. Despite its prevalence and severity, however, the condition is difficult to diagnose and treat effectively. The disease can...
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects infants from SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study under review at the Nature Portfolio journal and currently posted to Research Square* preprint server, researchers evaluated the efficacy of maternal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination against infection of infants with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The United States (US) has recorded more than...
An analysis of excess mortality rates during COVID-19 pandemic in countries with aging populations
In a recent JAMA Network Open study, researchers explore the association between excess mortality and economic factors, health, population, and well-being before and during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Study: Association Between Life Expectancy at Age 60 Years Before the COVID-19 Pandemic and Excess Mortality During the Pandemic in...
AI model predicts the likelihood of unplanned hospitalization during radiation treatments for cancer
An artificial intelligence (AI) model developed by researchers can predict the likelihood that a patient may have an unplanned hospitalization during their radiation treatments for cancer. The machine-learning model uses daily step counts as a proxy to monitor patients' health as they go through cancer therapy, offering clinicians a real-time method to provide personalized care. Findings will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Meeting with a medical physicist reduces patients' radiation treatment-related stress
Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
Research suggests that ORF6 is a major SARS-CoV-2 innate immune antagonist
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers in the United States demonstrated how severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) open reading frame 6 (ORF6) protein contributes to viral pathogenesis and modulates the host's immune responses. Study: Impact of SARS-CoV-2 ORF6 and its variant polymorphisms on host...
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing hospitalizations among immunocompromised adults
In a recent MMWR published on the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) website, researchers investigated the efficacy of monovalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in immunocompromised adults during the Omicron dominance period starting December 2021. Further, they investigated whether these individuals might...
Immune response in SARS-CoV-1 survivors after COVID-19 vaccination
In a recent Cell Reports jouirnal study, researchers evaluated severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine-induced immune responses in SARS survivors. Study: SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced antibody and T cell response in SARS-CoV-1 survivors. Image Credit: creativeneko / Shutterstock.com. Background. SARS-CoV-1, the causal agent of the 2002 epidemic, is a beta-CoV...
Antiseptic chewing gum reduces SARS-CoV-2 viral load in exhaled air
The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, is predominantly transmitted through aerosols or droplets. These droplets are generated when a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 talks, sneezes, or coughs. Study: Reduction of SARS-CoV-2 viral load in exhaled air by antiseptic...
A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years
In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Collaborative research paves a new way to better health for patients with enlarged hearts
A University of Texas at Arlington multidisciplinary team will use a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to research new ways to improve the safety and effectiveness of medical procedures on patients with inoperable enlarged hearts. Jun Liao, bioengineering associate professor, is leading the $433,000 project, "A Controlled Septal Ablation...
Combination of radiation and systemic therapy can prolong survival for advanced liver cancer patients
Adding radiation therapy to systemic therapy for patients with advanced liver cancer can extend overall survival and delay tumor progression without compromising patients' quality of life, a randomized phase III clinical trial shows. Findings indicate that radiation therapy should be a standard treatment option for patients with liver cancer who are ineligible for resection and other standard local-regional therapies. Results of the NRG Oncology/RTOG 1112 trial (NCT01730937) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
In utero exposure to flame retardant results in altered brain development in newborn rats
A new study from North Carolina State University shows that exposure in utero to the flame retardant FireMaster® 550 (FM 550), or to its individual brominated (BFR) or organophosphate ester (OPFR) components, resulted in altered brain development in newborn rats. The effects – most notably evidence of mitochondrial disruption and dysregulated choline and triglyceride levels in brain tissue – were greater in male offspring than in females. The work adds to the body of evidence that both OPFRs and BFRs can be neurotoxic.
What is the efficacy of mulberry component Kuwanon C against COVID-19?
Despite the development of vaccines and therapeutics, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has persisted due to the evolution of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent. Owing to genomic mutation, several SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged that are more transmissible and virulent than the ancestral strain. Additionally,...
Systematic review uncovers new links between the thyroid and the heart
Systematic review of 32 studies with 1.3 million participants uncovers new connections between the thyroid and the heart. It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3 million participants shows: even slight deviations in thyroid function can increase the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases.
Researchers discover new type of microglia related to stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion injured brain
A research team, affiliated with UNIST has identified a new type of microglia associated with stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injured brain. This breakthrough has been led by Professor Sung Ho Park and his research team in the Department of Biological Sciences at UNIST, in collaboration with a research team, led by Professor Goo Taeg Oh from Ewha Womans University.
Large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at deCODE genetics in Iceland have discovered rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, publish today a large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in Nature Genetics. Sequence variants...
