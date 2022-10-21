Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theapopkavoice.com
Debris collection continues throughout Orange County
Entering day 18 of activation, Orange County Public Work’s crews and contractors have removed more than 60,000 cubic yards of debris. The majority of debris is made up of vegetation and construction materials. Within hours of Hurricane Ian exiting Orange County, teams from Public Works were on the ground...
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure
The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
wmfe.org
Good Samaritan village evacuees confront loss and uncertainty three weeks after Hurricane Ian
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated people across Florida, many seniors who fled a flooded retirement community near Kissimmee feel abandoned as they search for answers and new housing. Last Wednesday, several evacuees from the Good Samaritan Society’s Kissimmee Village who have taken refuge about five miles down...
floridapolitics.com
Allie Braswell touts endorsements from longtime Orange County leaders
Monique Worrell and Linda Chapin endorsed the HD 45 candidate this week. Much of Orange County’s Democratic establishment has come out in force for Alle Braswell, a former Central Florida Urban League President. State Attorney Monique Worrell just backed the Winter Garden Democrat. So did former Orange County Mayor...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
floridapolitics.com
Ethics panel asks Gov. DeSantis to pull Doug Underhill from Escambia Co. Commission at Don Gaetz’s urging
At the suggestion of Gaetz, a member, the panel upped the punishment from $12,500 to $35,000 and removal from office. The Florida Commission on Ethics is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove embattled Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office one month before the end of his term. The panel...
theapopkavoice.com
What is a Business Tax Receipt?
At the October 19th Apopka City Council meeting, Mayor Bryan Nelson announced that letters for the Business Tax Receipt were in the mail to Apopka businesses. What is a Business Tax Receipt (BTR)? Where did it come from? Who has to pay it?. Megan Garcia, Marketing Director for The Apopka...
floridapolitics.com
Lincoln Project ad labels Ron DeSantis’ ‘intimidation’ vs. ‘favoritism’ as ‘tyranny’
‘That’s not democracy. That’s not voter integrity. Florida knows what to call it: tyranny.’. The Lincoln Project is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of favoritism with Florida’s election process, summing up his actions as “tyranny.”. Bearing that word as its title, a new ad released Monday from...
Voting rights organization mobilizes Black voters in Orlando today ahead of midterm elections
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Black Voters Matter is stopping in Orlando today to raise awareness of information that Black voters need to vote. As a part of its “We Won’t Black Down” bus tour, the organization will mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. — (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood,...
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
Central Florida attorney to ask judge to drop voter fraud charges against his clients
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida attorney said he will ask a judge to drop voter fraud charges against his clients after a ruling in South Florida. Twenty felons were arrested on charges of voting illegally earlier this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement about the arrests in...
State Road 46 reopens in Seminole County after floodwaters from Hurricane Ian recede to safe levels
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 46 has reopened in Seminole County after water levels receded to safe levels, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Hurricane Ian caused major flooding along S.R. 46 in Seminole County near Volusia and Brevard counties. According to a new release, FDOT will...
Comments / 1