Apopka, FL

theapopkavoice.com

Debris collection continues throughout Orange County

Entering day 18 of activation, Orange County Public Work’s crews and contractors have removed more than 60,000 cubic yards of debris. The majority of debris is made up of vegetation and construction materials. Within hours of Hurricane Ian exiting Orange County, teams from Public Works were on the ground...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida

Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure

The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
OCALA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Allie Braswell touts endorsements from longtime Orange County leaders

Monique Worrell and Linda Chapin endorsed the HD 45 candidate this week. Much of Orange County’s Democratic establishment has come out in force for Alle Braswell, a former Central Florida Urban League President. State Attorney Monique Worrell just backed the Winter Garden Democrat. So did former Orange County Mayor...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

What is a Business Tax Receipt?

At the October 19th Apopka City Council meeting, Mayor Bryan Nelson announced that letters for the Business Tax Receipt were in the mail to Apopka businesses. What is a Business Tax Receipt (BTR)? Where did it come from? Who has to pay it?. Megan Garcia, Marketing Director for The Apopka...
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Voting rights organization mobilizes Black voters in Orlando today ahead of midterm elections

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Black Voters Matter is stopping in Orlando today to raise awareness of information that Black voters need to vote. As a part of its “We Won’t Black Down” bus tour, the organization will mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
COCOA, FL

