CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
psychologytoday.com
How Your Eyes Influence the Way Others See You
Eyes play an important role in nonverbal communication. Your eyes, their color, and how you use them can affect the impressions you make on others. Although eye color is believed to be permanent from birth, there are circumstances that can make it change. Your eyes are a subtle but influential...
You can smile yourself a little happier, scientists suggest
After decades of argument, psychologists finally seem to agree on the ‘facial feedback hypothesis’
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
MedicalXpress
Study shows that a posed smile can improve mood
When we're happy, we smile. But does it work the other way? Can posing facial muscles in a smile brighten our mood?. This question has been part of a long-standing debate among psychology researchers about whether facial expressions influence our emotional experience, an idea known as the facial feedback hypothesis. In a recent paper published in Nature Human Behavior, an international collaboration of researchers led by Stanford research scientist Nicholas Coles found strong evidence that posed smiles can, in fact, make us happier.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
psychologytoday.com
Using Arousal and Excitement to Persuade and Influence
Excitement from a situation or activity can get linked to other people, behaviors, and attitudes. It is called the "misattribution of arousal." Arousal magnifies feelings and makes an idea, behavior, or partner seem more appealing. An aroused person is more open to persuasion. It is well known that an exciting...
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
555 angel number meaning and symbolism explained
ANGEL numbers can be very telling of what your future holds. The repetitive sequence of numbers can reveal messages and disclose deeper meanings behind your life. If you see the number 555, you are in luck. In numerology, the number 5 signifies the 'energy of affirmative change.'. When you get...
Covid might have changed people’s personalities, study suggests
The impact of the Covid pandemic may have been so deep that it altered people’s personalities, according to research. Previously psychologists have failed to find a link between collective stressful events, such as earthquakes or hurricanes, and personality change. However, something about the losses experienced or simply the long grind of social isolation appears to have made an impact.
What it actually means to experience a midlife crisis, and how it can change your life for the better
Feeling lost, without purpose, and regretful? You may be going through a midlife crisis. Midlife crises, as the name implies, often occurs among those of middle age who are typically between 40-60 years old. But anyone who is pensive about their future and regretful of their past can identify with these emotions.
Are Angels "Real"?
Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Be Thankful For Your Toughest Experiences
After the initial “bliss” we experience from our first spiritual “glimpses,” we come to believe the spiritual path has only treats for us. This is, of course, a misunderstanding.
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover new type of microglia related to stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion injured brain
A research team, affiliated with UNIST has identified a new type of microglia associated with stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injured brain. This breakthrough has been led by Professor Sung Ho Park and his research team in the Department of Biological Sciences at UNIST, in collaboration with a research team, led by Professor Goo Taeg Oh from Ewha Womans University.
Why silence really is golden — for your health
If you like to work or play with a radio or TV going in the background, or if you automatically pull out your cellphone when you have nothing particular to do, then you’re not alone. But you might also be making whatever you’re doing a bit more complicated and time-consuming or robbing yourself of a creative burst.
psychologytoday.com
Can the Way You Feel About Aging Affect How You Age?
People often let themselves be defined by the calendar instead of how they feel about the way they're aging internally. New research examines aging from a more realistic gains-vs.-losses perspective along with its role in mental health. By taking a simple test, you can start to gain a more positive...
News-Medical.net
Iowa researchers identify neural circuit linked with stress response
At one time or another, we've all felt paralyzed by a threat or danger. University of Iowa researchers have traced where that reaction to a threat arises. In a new study, the researchers confirmed a neural circuit linking two separate regions in the brain governs how animals, including humans, react to a stressful situation. Through experiments, the researchers showed how rats responded to a threat either passively or actively-;and linked each reaction to a specific pathway in the brain.
News-Medical.net
In utero exposure to flame retardant results in altered brain development in newborn rats
A new study from North Carolina State University shows that exposure in utero to the flame retardant FireMaster® 550 (FM 550), or to its individual brominated (BFR) or organophosphate ester (OPFR) components, resulted in altered brain development in newborn rats. The effects – most notably evidence of mitochondrial disruption and dysregulated choline and triglyceride levels in brain tissue – were greater in male offspring than in females. The work adds to the body of evidence that both OPFRs and BFRs can be neurotoxic.
psychologytoday.com
The Happiness of Not Thinking
There are two types of thinking: conscious rational thought and associational chatter. Associational "thought-chatter" creates a sense of disturbance, separates us from reality, and gravitates to negativity. Many of the happiest moments of our lives occur when we are not thinking—and perhaps because we are not thinking. Thought should...
Researchers Find A Scientific Reason Behind Procrastination
While it doesn't necessarily cause damage, procrastination can lead to trouble or may indicate other issues that need to be addressed. So why does it occur?
