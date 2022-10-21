Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Meeting with a medical physicist reduces patients' radiation treatment-related stress
Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
News-Medical.net
Combination of radiation and systemic therapy can prolong survival for advanced liver cancer patients
Adding radiation therapy to systemic therapy for patients with advanced liver cancer can extend overall survival and delay tumor progression without compromising patients' quality of life, a randomized phase III clinical trial shows. Findings indicate that radiation therapy should be a standard treatment option for patients with liver cancer who are ineligible for resection and other standard local-regional therapies. Results of the NRG Oncology/RTOG 1112 trial (NCT01730937) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover new type of microglia related to stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion injured brain
A research team, affiliated with UNIST has identified a new type of microglia associated with stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injured brain. This breakthrough has been led by Professor Sung Ho Park and his research team in the Department of Biological Sciences at UNIST, in collaboration with a research team, led by Professor Goo Taeg Oh from Ewha Womans University.
News-Medical.net
In utero exposure to flame retardant results in altered brain development in newborn rats
A new study from North Carolina State University shows that exposure in utero to the flame retardant FireMaster® 550 (FM 550), or to its individual brominated (BFR) or organophosphate ester (OPFR) components, resulted in altered brain development in newborn rats. The effects – most notably evidence of mitochondrial disruption and dysregulated choline and triglyceride levels in brain tissue – were greater in male offspring than in females. The work adds to the body of evidence that both OPFRs and BFRs can be neurotoxic.
News-Medical.net
MSU researchers receive $3 million NIH grant to study testosterone’s role in depression
Major depressive disorder affects women twice as often as men, but researchers are still trying to identify the reasons why. Researchers at Michigan State University have recently received a $3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue their investigation of how male and female brains respond to stress differently and how testosterone could be the key to increasing resilience.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
News-Medical.net
FLASH radiotherapy may hold promise as a potential treatment for tough-to-kill tumors
FLASH radiation treatment – which delivers therapeutic doses of radiation in a fraction of a second – may hold promise as a potential treatment for tough-to-kill tumors, a first-in-human study in a small number of people with bone cancer suggests. The technology, previously tested in animals, was shown to be as safe and appeared to be as effective as conventional radiation without causing unexpected side effects. Findings of the FAST-01 trial (NCT04592887) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
News-Medical.net
Green eyeglasses may help reduce the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. Our research found...
News-Medical.net
Treating high-risk, asymptomatic bone metastases with radiation may reduce pain, extend survival
Treating high-risk, asymptomatic bone metastases with radiation may reduce painful complications and hospitalizations and possibly extend overall survival in people whose cancer has spread to multiple sites, a phase II clinical trial suggests. Results of the multicenter, randomized trial (NCT03523351) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
News-Medical.net
New diagnostic method applies machine learning to advanced genomics data to detect sepsis
Sepsis, the overreaction of the immune system in response to an infection, causes an estimated 20% of deaths globally and as many as 20 to 50% of U.S. hospital deaths each year. Despite its prevalence and severity, however, the condition is difficult to diagnose and treat effectively. The disease can...
News-Medical.net
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
News-Medical.net
Large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at deCODE genetics in Iceland have discovered rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, publish today a large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in Nature Genetics. Sequence variants...
News-Medical.net
Collaborative research paves a new way to better health for patients with enlarged hearts
A University of Texas at Arlington multidisciplinary team will use a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to research new ways to improve the safety and effectiveness of medical procedures on patients with inoperable enlarged hearts. Jun Liao, bioengineering associate professor, is leading the $433,000 project, "A Controlled Septal Ablation...
News-Medical.net
Novel oxytocin derivative can reverse Aβ25-35-induced cognitive impairment in mice
Alzheimer's disease (AD), characterized by an accumulation of β-amyloid protein (Aβ) in brain tissue, is a leading cause of dementia. Researchers at Tokyo University of Science have previously reported on the oxytocin-induced reversal of impaired synaptic plasticity triggered by amyloid β peptide (25-35) (Aβ25-35). They now show that an oxytocin derivative with modifications to enhance brain perfusion can reverse Aβ25-35-induced cognitive impairment in mice.
News-Medical.net
New study highlights how pain management practices are changing after surgery
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. While it's good news that the...
News-Medical.net
Systematic review uncovers new links between the thyroid and the heart
Systematic review of 32 studies with 1.3 million participants uncovers new connections between the thyroid and the heart. It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3 million participants shows: even slight deviations in thyroid function can increase the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases.
News-Medical.net
Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
News-Medical.net
Study reports disparities in the use of regional anesthesia techniques
Women, minorities and patients enrolled in Medicaid are less likely to receive regional anesthesia techniques that consistently improve outcomes after surgery, suggests research being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. The study of more than 56,000 patients is the first to report these disparities in patients having one...
News-Medical.net
Immune response in SARS-CoV-1 survivors after COVID-19 vaccination
In a recent Cell Reports jouirnal study, researchers evaluated severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine-induced immune responses in SARS survivors. Study: SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced antibody and T cell response in SARS-CoV-1 survivors. Image Credit: creativeneko / Shutterstock.com. Background. SARS-CoV-1, the causal agent of the 2002 epidemic, is a beta-CoV...
News-Medical.net
Research suggests that ORF6 is a major SARS-CoV-2 innate immune antagonist
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers in the United States demonstrated how severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) open reading frame 6 (ORF6) protein contributes to viral pathogenesis and modulates the host's immune responses. Study: Impact of SARS-CoV-2 ORF6 and its variant polymorphisms on host...
Comments / 0