Systematic review of 32 studies with 1.3 million participants uncovers new connections between the thyroid and the heart. It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3 million participants shows: even slight deviations in thyroid function can increase the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases.

