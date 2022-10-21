Read full article on original website
What age do Utahns reach peak life satisfaction?
The average Utahn reaches life satisfaction at age 48, citing personal relationships and happiness in their career, according to a survey from Mixbook
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
kuer.org
High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there
Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
Snow brings both fun and work to Tooele residents
Residents in Tooele woke up to several inches of snow on Sunday. And while some got to enjoy a fun day in the snow, others had to get right to work.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
kmyu.tv
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
kjzz.com
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
Demonstrators ask Gov. Cox to fund housing for homeless babies in Utah
A group gathered for a rally Saturday afternoon, asking Gov. Spencer Cox to spend the state's $2 billion budget surplus on an expanded hotel voucher program and more caseworkers on the streets.
KSLTV
Human-triggered avalanche in Little Cottonwood prompts warning
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Barely through the first major winter storm of the season in mountains of the Wasatch Front, avalanche forecasters are already warning about the potential avalanche risk following a human-triggered avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday. Utah Avalanche Center forecaster Craig Gordon said the human-triggered slide...
Japanese bakery selling ‘world’s best cream puffs’ coming to Utah
Beard Papa’s, founded in 1999 by Yuji Hirota, specializing in “the world’s best cream puffs,” is set to debut in Salt Lake City’s Sugarhouse neighborhood at 905 East 2100 South in late 2022.
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
Utah woman charged with murder for infant's death while babysitting
A Utah woman has been charged with causing the death of a 6-month-old child who she was babysitting at the time.
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Residents, businesses prepare for expected weekend winter weather
Many people in northern Utah are gearing up for winter weather this weekend. The expected first dose of winter weather also has local businesses preparing to switch gears.
