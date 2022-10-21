Regenstrief Institute and Indiana Department of Health partner on an influenza surveillance data pilot study

In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States explored a novel technique to improve representation in viral genomic surveillance. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) evaded detection in the early phases of transmission due to the lack of regular viral genomic surveillance, allowing the virus to proliferate unchecked. In addition, poor surveillance over the ensuing months allowed SARS-CoV-2 variants to appear undetected. In light of this, minority groups have experienced a higher burden of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and fatalities due to social and racial inequities.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO