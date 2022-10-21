Read full article on original website
KTVL
Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
KDRV
Breaking News: Search & rescue underway for missing hunters
RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking today for two missing hunters. The Sheriff's Office says its Search and Rescue unit (SAR) is looking for the missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect. It says SAR began searching the area yesterday with K9,...
KDRV
32 animals rescued from Rogue River home, in the process of treatment
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The 32 animals that were rescued from a home in Rogue River two days ago are in the process of getting treated. Suspects Michael Lee and Debbie Lee Hamilton were charged with three counts of first-degree animal abuse and 10 counts of second degree animal abuse.
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
KDRV
UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
KDRV
Josephine County election ballots among mail found in river
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today November general election ballots are among mail found in the Rogue River. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the discovery occurred when someone reported finding mail in the river Friday. It says that's when a person reported finding mail in the Rogue River near the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing about eight miles northwest of Grants Pass.
KTVL
Shoplifting suspect eludes police and causes a two-car crash
Grants Pass, OR — Yesterday, a shoplifting suspect fled from Grants Pass police and caused an injury crash. The Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) received a report of a shoplifter who had fled after stealing over $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Jerry Glover -- who...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/24 – Butte Creek Mill Reopens to Celebrate 150th Anniversary, Fleeing Shoplifter in Grants Pass Causes Crash after Eluding Police
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Butte Creek Mill Reopens to Celebrate 150th Anniversary. The historic Butte Creek Mill reopened Saturday for the first time in years, after a...
KTVL
Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Josephine County, OR
Known for its exceptional climate and stunning scenery, Josephine County in Oregon offers lots of exciting opportunities. The county was established in 1856, and its name was possibly derived from a stream called Josephine Creek. Grants Pass is its county seat and includes the Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area. The county...
Chronicle
Six Texas Men Disguised as DEA Agents Tried to Steal Marijuana During Armed Home Invasion in Southern Oregon, Feds Say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
KDRV
FireWatch: Wildfire risk danger lowers in Jackson, Josephine Counties to "low" level
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's forestry department for Southwest Oregon today is lowering the area's wildfire danger risk level. For Jackson and Josephine counties, Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says weekend rain and "fall-like weather" allow it to ease some public fire prevention regulations on lands it protects. It...
KDRV
Local artist is bringing beauty and light with Hawthorne Park murals
Medford - Beautiful murals are being painted under the I-5 bridge next to Hawthorne Park, trying to bring beauty, light, and local art into the city. Local artist Melissa Ghiglieri submitted artwork to the Medford art commission. In August they selected Ghiglieri’s work to be painted on three pillars under the I-5 bridge next to Hawthorne Park.
kqennewsradio.com
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
KDRV
Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
Man indicted on 25 felony charges, including attempted murder
A Klamath Falls man facing a slew of felony charges appeared in court on Wednesday following his alleged crime spree earlier this month that ended with a Hillsboro police officer shooting him.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED DRUG LAW VIOLATION
Roseburg Police cited a Sutherlin man for an alleged drug law violation on Thursday. A report from RPD said at about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident at the corner of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Southeast Kane Street. They contacted the suspect who was in his vehicle. While talking with the man, an officer said he observed methamphetamine in plain view, so detained the suspect.
KDRV
14th Annual Monster Dash in Ashland on Saturday
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The 14th Annual Monster Dash in Ashland is inviting all families to run in support of public education. It is happening on Saturday, October 29, at Lithia Park. The races will help fund educational grants for Ashland Public Schools. There is a new addition to the event...
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER ALLEGED CHASE AND ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged chase and elude incident late Wednesday night. A DCSO report said just before midnight a deputy saw a sedan traveling west on Upper Smith River Road in the Drain area and observed it commit a vehicle code violation. The deputy said the vehicle accelerated once it passed his patrol vehicle. The deputy turned his vehicle around and attempted to overtake the sedan, which was allegedly traveling at speeds ranging from 70 to 90 miles per hour.
