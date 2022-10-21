Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar
The draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup has taken place and we can bring you the details of the eight groups that were picked out in Doha, Qatar on Friday evening.
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
Tennis-Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will return to competition at next week's Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said. Nadal has struggled with injuries this year, capturing his 14th French Open title while playing with pain-killing injections to deal with a chronic foot injury and pulling out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal problem.
Lionel Messi finally wins first player of the month in France as GOAT rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s career hits horrific low
LIONEL MESSI has finally clinched his first Ligue 1 player of the month award. The Argentine, 35, has been sensational for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season, contributing nine goals and 10 assists in all competitions. And in September he managed three assists and a goal in the league, netting...
mailplus.co.uk
Ex-RAF top gun (call sign Hooligan) who’s made a killing training China’s fighter pilots
HIS arm resting nonchalantly on the side of the cockpit and with the Tornado’s roof completely removed, dashing Keith Hartley turns to face the camera. He looks every inch the national hero, risking life and limb during this 1988 test flight, which was conducted when Tornados and their pilots were on the front line of the Cold War.
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 United States Grand Prix as Sainz takes pole position in Austin
It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who claimed pole position for the 2022 United States Grand Prix after the Spaniard pipped teammate Charles Leclerc to top spot on Saturday in Austin. Leaving it until the final lap of the session, Sainz stormed around a blustery Circuit of the Americas track to...
Comments / 0