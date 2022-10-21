Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
accesswdun.com
Kickoff for UGA-Vols top 3 showdown is set
ATHENS — The Nov. 5, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Sanford Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The matchup between top three teams will be televised by CBS, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on CBS is 67-45-1...
accesswdun.com
Hall County School Board votes on Lyman Hall expansion
The Hall County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with renovation and expansion plans for Lyman Hall Elementary school. Phase one of the expansion will include renovating the southern wing of the school and adding a second level. This will provide 20 new classrooms that can host 300 additional students. Current plans also seek to add another common area, support spaces for students and teachers and will expand the existing cafeteria. The expansion looks to add 36,000-square-feet to the existing building.
accesswdun.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
accesswdun.com
Truett McConnell University Receives $3 Million for Charles F. Stanley Global Impact Center
Truett McConnel University recently received a $3 million gift to endow a faculty chair, Dr. Charles F. Stanley, Chair of Theology, and fund the Global Impact Center. The Global Impact Center will be in Miller Hall, the building which serves as the centerpiece of the TMU campus. According to a...
accesswdun.com
Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men
Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
accesswdun.com
A look at the Hall County Commission District 1 race
Voters in South Hall County will find the District 1 seat on the Hall County Board of Commissioners on their ballot in this year's midterm elections. The District 1 position will be on the ballot this year as Republican incumbent Kathy Cooper runs against Democratic candidate Laura Colaninno. District 1 covers a majority of the land in South Hall County, east of Flowery Branch. The position sits among three other district seats.
accesswdun.com
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland
More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who hired Ledford there; Ledford’s first partner in Cleveland, Aaron Autry; and her mother, Geraldine Ledford.
accesswdun.com
City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season
Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
accesswdun.com
Fifth-annual Baldwin Fall Festival fills downtown with activities, crowds
Downtown Baldwin was filled with activity Saturday as the expanded Baldwin Fall Festival spread across into the new downtown park and down Airport Road. Now in its fifth year, the festival offered free activities throughout the day, including numerous games for children, pumpkin bowling, ski ball, chalk art, visits from Heroes in Force, free concerts, cornhole, a Wiffle Ball tournament hosted by Baldwin Fire Department, and more.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man faces numerous charges after striking deputies' SUVs during chase
A driver suspected of driving under the influence early Sunday led Habersham County deputies on a chase from Clarkesville into Banks County. Deputies attempted to stop a red 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on Toccoa Highway about 3 a.m. Sunday for not having working taillights on the vehicle, GSP reported. When the driver failed to stop, a vehicle chase began.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville Chief City Marshall passes away
The Gainesville Police Department announced that Debbie Jones, who served as the Chief City Marshall for 18 years, was laid to rest on Saturday. In addition to serving as the Chief City Marshall, Jones also worked in the Finance Department for two years until her retirement in 2021. “Debbie was...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County E911 center implements app to help locate callers
The Gwinnett County Emergency Call Center has integrated a new geo-location application that will help locate 911 callers when they are not near a developed area or when they are lost. Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said "What 3 Words," will allow for faster response times to those in...
accesswdun.com
No one injured in Duluth apartment fire
Four apartments were affected after a porch fire at an apartment complex in Duluth. On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at the Summit Station at Duluth Apartments located on The Falls Parkway. According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, it was around 1:19...
accesswdun.com
Distracted driving leads to major drug bust in Cornelia
A driver looking at his cell phone led to two arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs late Sunday in Cornelia. Cornelia Police Chief Jonathan Roberts said officers pulled over a truck that was maneuvering erratically on Ga. 385 near RaceTrac. During the traffic stop, a large...
