The Hall County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with renovation and expansion plans for Lyman Hall Elementary school. Phase one of the expansion will include renovating the southern wing of the school and adding a second level. This will provide 20 new classrooms that can host 300 additional students. Current plans also seek to add another common area, support spaces for students and teachers and will expand the existing cafeteria. The expansion looks to add 36,000-square-feet to the existing building.

4 HOURS AGO