The artist formerly known as Prince! Auctioneers 'flabbergasted' as signed print of painting of Balmoral Castle by King Charles III sells for more than £5,000 - 14 times over their original estimate

By Elena Salvoni For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Auctioneers have been left 'flabbergasted' after a signed print of a painting by King Charles III of Balmoral Castle sold for thousands - at over 14 times its original estimate.

The 'charming' print reproduction of a watercolour painting by the King was auctioned off to a private British collector today for £5,737.50, including premium.

It had been estimated at just £400-£600 by Bonhams at its Scottish Home sale before bids from around the world began to fly in.

It is thought to be the first time a print by a reigning monarch has been auctioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHW3k_0ih5AoIq00
The print reproduction of a watercolour painting by the King was auctioned off today for £5,737.50, including premium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ft3PU_0ih5AoIq00
The print is number 18 in a limited run of 100 reproductions of a painting of Balmoral Castle by the King

Hamish Wilson, curator of Bonhams' Scottish Home sale, said: 'This charming print combined the King's passion for painting and his deep affection for Scotland.

'It acquired special resonance and appeal, of course, because of recent events and I am not surprised there was such keen bidding nor that it exceeded its estimate by so much.'

The print, which was sold framed and cased, is number 18 in a limited run of 100 reproductions of a painting of Balmoral Castle by the King.

The original piece of artwork was painted in 2001, when he was then the Prince of Wales.

Each reprint has Charles' original signature and a certificate of authenticity.

May Matthews, Managing director of Bonhams, said: 'We were quite flabbergasted to see the level of interest in this.

'We've had interest from all over the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Rm0O_0ih5AoIq00
May Matthews, Managing director of Bonhams, said: 'We were quite flabbergasted to see the level of interest in this'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rE776_0ih5AoIq00
Balmoral Castle [pictured on September 20, 2017] was purchased by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1852

'Prints that Charles has done usually go for around £400-£600.'

Earlier this year, an exhibition brought together 79 of the King's landscape paintings, including more scenes of the Scottish Highlands as well as scenes from the French countryside and Tanzania, according to his educational charity, The Prince's Foundation.

His work regularly depicts the royal family's estates, including Balmoral and Sandringham House.

King Charles was encouraged to take up painting when he was a student at Gordonstoun School by his art master Robert Waddell, According to Eastern Daily Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20m6Mw_0ih5AoIq00
King Charles was reportedly encouraged to take up painting when he was a student at Gordonstoun School by his art master Robert Waddell 

At the age of 29, Charles had his first exhibition of watercolour paintings at Windsor Castle and famously also painted the Queen Mother's Scottish residence Castle Mey in 1986.

Furniture commissioned by Coco Chanel for Rosehall House in Sutherland, owned by Hugh Grosvenor, 2nd Duke of Westminster, was also auctioned off.

A limed oak Tuscan table, estimated at between £800 and £1,200, was modelled on Sir Robert Lorimer's designs for furniture at Balmanno Castle, Perthshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKE4r_0ih5AoIq00
Jacobite twist glass dating back to 1760 will also be auctioned in Edinburgh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdKn4_0ih5AoIq00
An antique oak table in the style of Robert Lorimer goes on sale next week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8wUL_0ih5AoIq00
These four lined oak chairs were commissioned by the fashion designer Coco Chanel for her lover Hugh Grosvenor's London home in the 1920's

It went for £1657.50 including premium.

A set of limed oak open armchairs, which were expected to fetch between £1,500 and £2,000 went for £3570, including premium.

Other rare pieces of Scottish jewellery and glassware have also gone on sale, including a Jacobite twist glass thought to be from around 1760.

Fenix Sanchez
3d ago

"I am not surprised there was such keen bidding nor that it exceeded its estimate by so much." Sure doesn't sound like anything close to "flabbergasted" to me...

Reply
10
muckraker_bob
4d ago

Consider Hunter’s getting half a million per canvass one would think that King Charles III’s work would go for more. Aren’t there any Chinese in the UK?

Reply
14
Adam millenium
4d ago

it's a horrible painting Balmoral is not totally White and it looks like on the right side of the painting that the castle is falling over to the side! the perspective is totally off and we wouldn't have given them two cents for it

Reply(3)
7
