Music director finalist Lin to conduct concert Oct. 30; 'You Have Not Seen a Brighter Sky' is theme

Wilbur Lin is one of four finalists, out of 53 applicants, for music director of the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association. Each finalist will conduct a concert with the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra & Chorus during the 2022–2023 season. Lin will conduct the concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. Lin speaks rapidly and has a torrent of ideas, which he is eager to share. It feels as though he is prancing at the starter gate. As I interviewed him about how to implement his ideas, he circled back to one central theme, first you make the orchestra as “good” as possible, building its competence, and defining its personality.Like most conductors, his interest bloomed when he was a child. Although he was born in New Jersey, he grew up in Taiwan. Lin began his love affair with music as a boy soprano, beginning piano at six and waving his arms to music at a young age.

“There was so much going on in the churches I attended and music seemed to fill the whole space, bringing everything together," he said.Lin has most recently served as the assistant conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. He is a graduate of the Riccardo Muti Italian Opera Academy. He has a long list of impressive credentials both in the United States and around the musical world. Lin is widely known for his creative programming.

"I like to build a concert on a centerpiece, a single composition that will match the capability of the orchestra. I look for the magic in connection, seeking a natural organic way to communicate, while honoring the style of the central theme. It is not always easy; there is a lot less 'wiggle room,' when dealing with Stravinsky than Mozart," he said.“In the forthcoming Oak Ridge concert, I have been asked to meet certain music selection criteria, which is both limiting and challenging. I think the music will be really interesting. 'You Have Not Seen a Brighter Sky, Music from Five Centuries,' is the theme. The presentation will range from Monteverdi to the Shostakovich Chamber Symphony Op.110a. There will be a solo performance by soprano NaGuanda Nobles, who most recently sang with the Nashville Symphony and has appeared with the London Symphony," he said. "It will also be a pleasure to conduct the combined Oak Ridge Chorus and Roane Choral Society."When asked about a musical experience he most revered, he spoke of spending time in Budapest.

“I was moved by the deep musical culture in Europe. The organic connection between musicians was so impressively strong, but it also exists in this country. I recently conducted the Richmond, Indiana orchestra, jumping in at the last minute to fulfil what I might describe as a 'musical hunger,' which I believe can be found in most communities.”Lin lives in Chicago with his “beautiful” wife Ti-Fen (Tiffany) Lin, a research manager for Instagram and an accomplished pianist and teacher. Because he conducts several orchestras, he is comfortable as a commuter. When he begins to work with a new group of musicians he asks of the players, before they begin to rehearse, “to know the music so well they are ready to concentrate at the first engagement. I begin my own preparation for a new concert by immersing myself in the music several months before the concert. I then return to the music more intensely, closer to the performance.”Asked about building connections with our region, he responded thoughtfully.

“The first objective should be to make the orchestra really excellent in its own genre and then begin to develop a distinct identity or personality, which suits its size and level of skill. I want the community to be proud to have a professional orchestra and to be aware of our accomplishments. I think it will be important to connect with other performing entities, such as the ballet, and foster a strong connection to school music education programs. To do this we will need guidance and help from volunteers, supporters and educators. Building connection is essential to growth. I look forward to this exciting challenge.”Joan-Ellen Zucker is a lifetime member of the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association (ORCMA).