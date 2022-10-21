ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Officials break ground on new $78.3M water plant for city

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZ1gL_0ih5AgF200

Officials broke ground Wednesday on what City Manager Mark Watson calls the "largest public works project" in Oak Ridge's history: a new water treatment plant.

He said the $78.3 million project will include a new pipeline transferring the "purest potable water" available using today's technology from the future plant to the city's residents, businesses, and the U.S. Department of Energy facilities, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex. It will be constructed at Pumphouse Road off of Scarboro Road.

"Water impact everyone," the city manager said, citing problems with the lack of water in other areas of the nation. "But there's water here," he said, giving credit to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Oak Ridge's problem has instead been the water treatment plant.

The old water treatment plant was built by the government in 1943. DOE owned and operated the plant at its Y-12 facility and sold water to the city, according to information from the city. DOE gave it to the city in 2000.

Watson said he was met with the problem of the water treatment plant when he became city manager in 2012. He said over a half century of erosion and ground shifting had damaged the plant's base, and about seven years ago it was determined that it would be cheaper to build a new plant than to fix the old one. The existing plant, which will continue to operate until the new plant is constructed and tested, is currently at capacity and beyond its useful life. The new one, an ultrafiltration membrane drink water treatment plant, is expected to be operating by spring 2025.

The new plant will allow the city to keep up with its growth and treat up to 12 million gallons of water per day while also meeting water demands for DOE facilities, including the future Uranium Processing Facility.

Mayor Warren Gooch said the city would continue to seek grants to reduce the cost of the project to the city's 31,000 residents. Watson said the Environmental Protection Agency has provided $21 million in loans and Fleischmann has helped with more federal funding, estimated at $8.5 million.

"This just didn't happen," Fleischmann said to the crowd of officials who gathered under a white tent for the event. He, like Watson, talked of the complexity of the project in getting it underway. He said the plant will come to fruition because of people working together.

"You put aside your differences, even when bona fide," he said of the efforts in getting the project underway. Complimenting the Oak Ridge workforce, Fleischmann said, "It's going to be built well; it's going to be built on time."

The city manager called attention to the various officials in the audience who had played a role in getting the project underway, including Shira McWaters, the city's public works director, who died in June 2021. She was represented at the event by her husband and son.

The project will include the construction of raw water intake pumps, traveling screens, a finished water pump station, water pipelines and rehabilitation of the existing finished water tanks, according to city information.

Jacobs Engineering Group designed the new plant and also will be involved in construction administration. Oak Ridge City Council recently approved contracting with Bowen Engineering Corp. to construct the project.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith can be contacted at dsmith@oakridger.com. Follow her on Twitter @ridgernewsed.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indherald.com

The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad

Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Fire destroys former Masonic lodge

An abandoned building in East Knoxville was heavily damaged by a Saturday night fire and investigators were trying to determine the cause. The former Masonic Master Lodge Number 244 at 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue had been thoroughly sealed up, but there were indications that someone had trespassed in the structure at some point, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
WHITE PINE, TN
WATE

Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Company to expand Knox operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
townoffarragut.org

Meet Codes and Zoning Enforcement Officer Holley Marlowe

Holley Marlowe has lived in Farragut since she moved here with her parents at age 15. Because she lives near Town Hall, getting a job with the Town of Farragut was a goal years before she landed her present gig in fall of 2019. She was surprised when she was...
FARRAGUT, TN
1450wlaf.com

One person injured as car veers off four lane at Hunters Branch Road

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A black compact car veered off the Jacksboro Highway near Hunters Branch Road just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon injuring one person. First Responders with La Follette Fire, Police and the Campbell County Ambulance Service answered the call along with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WBIR

Saturday kicks off hot air balloon festival in Dandridge

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — People in Jefferson County may have spotted some colorful spots in the sky on Saturday. It was part of the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest — one of the biggest festivals in Dandridge. The event included around 20 hot air balloons, but some stayed on...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy