ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Summit Rest Area on I-80 near Laramie briefly closed again

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ydmzh_0ih5AfMJ00

LARAMIE – East of this city, the Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 has again temporarily closed. It is for a different reason this time, and the closure was unplanned, according to a state official and to an automated highway alert message.

On Thursday morning, "a line burst unexpectedly," wrote Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrea Staley in an email shortly afterward to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "We are still assessing the damage, but it seems like it will be closed through the weekend. We need to repair/replace the heavily damaged line."

Staley noted that this incident is unrelated to a previous and brief closure last month. At that time, the rest area was shuttered due to facility and parking lot repairs and deep cleaning.

As an automated email message noted on Thursday at around 10:45 a.m., "the summit rest area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323."

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Laramie City Council Still Meeting By Zoom Only, Residents Not Happy

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than two-and-a-half years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Laramie City Council continues to close its public meetings to in-person attendance and meet only remotely. As the only city council or county commission in Wyoming that continues to...
LARAMIE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Fatal Crash Near Laramie

On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
LARAMIE, WY
Optopolis

Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.

Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Fatal crash north of Laramie claims life of Wyoming resident

October 21, 2022 – On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver...
LARAMIE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident

LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne could see first snow of the season on Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could see the first snowfall of the season on Monday, Oct. 24, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The possibility of snow will begin on the night of Sunday, Oct. 23, with a 60% chance of precipitation. After the rain, the NWS predicts snow for the later parts of the evening.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Natrona County GOP Drops Lawsuit Against Wyoming Republican Party

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County Republican Party is dropping its lawsuit against the State GOP. Natrona County party chairman Kevin Taheri confirmed the decision was made at a county party executive committee meeting last Tuesday. “We believe in the merits of the suit,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Homeowner displaced, family pets die in Saturday house fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Saturday house fire on the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the lives of five family pets as a result of an accident, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said Monday. The Cheyenne Fire Rescue squad was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a structure...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Albany County crash leaves one dead, one injured

CASPER, Wyo. — A two-vehicle wreck in Albany County on Thursday morning has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Rav-4, headed northbound on US-30, possibly suffered a medical episode that caused his vehicle to accelerate to a high speed.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants in Cheyenne Wyoming

While Wyoming, America’s Heartland’s crown jewel, definitely packs a lot into its geographical space, it is also home to numerous unique cities and beautiful towns. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is one such location. For a good reason, this historic town is renowned as the Magic City of the Plains. It is also adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains and has a rich cultural legacy.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Cowboys rush their way to Homecoming win

October 23, 2022 — Led by two 100-yard plus rushing performances, the Wyoming Cowboys won convincingly over Utah State Saturday night in Laramie 28-14. The Wyoming offense was fueled by running backs Titus Swen and D.Q. James. Swen, a junior, rushed for 160 on the night, while the red-shirt freshman James added 120 yards. For James, it was his first 100-yard rushing game for the Pokes, while it was Swen’s fifth time to surpass that mark.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy