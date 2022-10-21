Summit Rest Area on I-80 near Laramie briefly closed again

LARAMIE – East of this city, the Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 has again temporarily closed. It is for a different reason this time, and the closure was unplanned, according to a state official and to an automated highway alert message.

On Thursday morning, "a line burst unexpectedly," wrote Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrea Staley in an email shortly afterward to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "We are still assessing the damage, but it seems like it will be closed through the weekend. We need to repair/replace the heavily damaged line."

Staley noted that this incident is unrelated to a previous and brief closure last month. At that time, the rest area was shuttered due to facility and parking lot repairs and deep cleaning.

As an automated email message noted on Thursday at around 10:45 a.m., "the summit rest area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323."