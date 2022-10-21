Read full article on original website
USWNT Grouped With Netherlands, Vietnam in 2023 Women's World Cup Draw
USWNT grouped with Netherlands, Vietnam in 2023 World Cup draw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The U.S. women’s national team will face a familiar foe early at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Saturday’s draw placed the USWNT, Netherlands, Vietnam and a to-be-determined playoff winner in Group...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
China's Leadership Reshuffle Puts Greater Weight on Relations With the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
