Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely without at least one defensive starter against Baltimore
The Buccaneers will be extremely thin in the defensive backfield on Thursday night..
This Tom Brady factoid brings his career full circle
BOSTON -- Tom Brady went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and after hitting some initial bumps in the road, they lit the world on fire and won a Super Bowl in their first year together. Now just two years later, things have gone off the rails.After barely beating the Falcons at home in Week 5, the Bucs lost to the 1-4 Steelers in Week 6. Looking to rebound in Week 7, Brady and the Bucs instead couldn't really compete in Carolina against the 1-5 Panthers, who had just fired their head coach traded away their two best offensive...
What Happened When Serena Williams Faced Her Sister For The First Time In A Pro-Match?
Serena Williams and Venus Williams are considered two of the best tennis players in their own right, but together they were an unstoppable force. Since turning pro when they were both 14 (via Biography), they have won 22 titles in doubles tennis, including 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals (via NBC Connecticut).
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0