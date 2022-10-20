ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Park, CA

Christian Youth Theater

Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator. With Chapters in both Folsom and Roseville, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 5-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring. and musical-theater day camps in the summer.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sac Library Author JaNay Brown-Wood

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. On Tuesday, October 25, the Sacramento Public Library will host children’s author, early childhood educator, and Sac State alumni Dr. JaNay Brown-Wood. The free event will celebrate the author’s new early math book “Too-Small Tyson.” In addition to reading her book, Dr. Brown-Wood will lead an early math activity and speak to simple strategies parents, and caregivers can use in supporting the development of their child’s early math skills. This program is designed for families with children between 0 – 5. A limited number of books will be available to take home and keep.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lawyer of Stockton 'Serial Killings' suspect worries he's not getting fair trail

Stockton "Serial Killings" suspect Wesley Brownlee made his second court appearance nine days after he was arrested. Brownlee is accused of killing six people dating back to April 2021. Lawyer of Stockton ‘Serial Killings’ suspect worries …. Stockton "Serial Killings" suspect Wesley Brownlee made his second court appearance...
STOCKTON, CA
Two injured in wrong-way crash on Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 50 Sunday after a driver drove the wrong way on the road, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. The fire department said around 8 p.m., crews responded to a report of an...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Vehicle ends up partially on a roof after a crash, officials say

At least one person was taken to hospital after the crash, which occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue in Antelope, fire officials said. Vehicle ends up partially on a roof after a crash, …. At least one person was taken to hospital after the crash, which occurred near Roseville...
SACRAMENTO, CA

