Killeen, TX

fox44news.com

Waco fire forces people out of homes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WACO, TX
KCEN

New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Leaders in Killeen weigh in on Proposition A

KILLEEN, Texas — As the 2022 elections draw closer, some people in Killeen are very passionate about one proposition. Its over the legal enforcement that police officers have when it comes to marijuana in Killeen. Dozens gathered at Lions Club Park senior center in Killeen to hear from community...
KILLEEN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most

(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
KXAN

What manufacturing workers make in Texas

(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Cowboys 4 Heroes hosts Bumpers & BBQ at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Cowboys 4 Heroes held their togetherness day at Fort Hood, today, to support families who’ve returned from or are preparing for deployment. If you didn’t know what it was, you’d think it was the largest Baylor homecoming tailgate out there. The good...
FORT HOOD, TX

