Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
Killeen, Texas Schools Wants to Raid Your Closet For A Good Cause
If you are in the closet on this one, let me fill you in on a wonderful thing KISD is doing for students and their families in need in Killeen, Texas. They operate something they like to call the “Clothes Closet”. Dust Off Your Denim. The Clothes Closet...
Killeen, Texas Woman Now A Hero To Fellow Domestic Violence Victims
The bittersweet story of Audrey Prosper will forever make me emotional about Killeen, Texas and the strong women who call our city home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and I wanted to take this opportunity to write about Audrey and her story. Audrey was born and raised in Killeen....
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
KWTX
Central Texas groups work to reduce Halloween costs this year with free costume distributions
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - 69% of Americans are planning on celebrating Halloween this year even with inflated costs, according to the National Retail Federation. Americans are estimated to spend upwards of $10.6 billion on Halloween themed items this year according to the NRF’s Halloween spending survey. That equates down...
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
News Channel 25
Leaders in Killeen weigh in on Proposition A
KILLEEN, Texas — As the 2022 elections draw closer, some people in Killeen are very passionate about one proposition. Its over the legal enforcement that police officers have when it comes to marijuana in Killeen. Dozens gathered at Lions Club Park senior center in Killeen to hear from community...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns - including 19 assault-style rifles - at Victor Jimenez' home On Oct. 21.
KWTX
Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most
(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
WacoTrib.com
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
KXAN
What manufacturing workers make in Texas
(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KWTX
Cowboys 4 Heroes hosts Bumpers & BBQ at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Cowboys 4 Heroes held their togetherness day at Fort Hood, today, to support families who’ve returned from or are preparing for deployment. If you didn’t know what it was, you’d think it was the largest Baylor homecoming tailgate out there. The good...
