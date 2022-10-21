A variety of Democratic Party candidates for state and federal office attended a seven-county fundraiser dinner Saturday at Defiance’s UAW Hall, with speeches focused on the theme of integrity and infrastructure. On infrastructure Craig Swartz, running for the U.S. 5th Congressional District, said “you know when they passed NAFTA they forgot about the unions, they outsourced all of those jobs, and now you wonder why we have a supply-chain issue. So the other thing I’m going to do for you is bring the supply chain...

DEFIANCE, OH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO