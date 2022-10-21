ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Libraries now offering free Narcan

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Fahra Daredia came on the show, to talk about the library's new partnership, with Kern Behavioral Health, and Drug-Free Kern. To learn more about how you can learn how to use Narcan, or get the life-saving device head to the Kern County Library's website here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on manslaughter charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found Wendy Howard not guilty of murder in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend who molested her teenage daughter, but did not reach an agreement on a voluntary manslaughter charge. The jury on Friday initially said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD Memorial Run honors fallen officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its annual community run Saturday in honor officers who died in the line of duty. The event at the Park at River Walk honored fallen Bakersfield police officers Patrick Vegas, William Sikola, David Nelson and Dennis Moore. All money raised from registration fees will go to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested for storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield after search warrant

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people, accused of several storage burglaries, were arrested Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant. On Thursday, October 20, 2022., detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Burglary and Street crimes division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane. The search...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville man faces life sentence for child molestation

On Oct. 20, Armando Martinez, 37, was found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation and faces up to 540 years to life in state prison. In the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, a jury found Martinez guilty of the allegations against multiple children. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Superior Court.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Police seek woman in stabbing that seriously injured man

Taft Police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday that sent a man to the hospital with a serious leg injury. Officers found the victim in the 500 block of Wildcat Way after they responded to a report of a man yelling for help at 6:39 a.m. Police said the man...
TAFT, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Breaking down Kern Co.’s school board races

Three seats are up for election on the Kern High School Board in November, some of the most powerful elected positions in Kern County as the district serves over 42,000 students – the largest high school district in the state. The November election comes at a pivotal time for...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare man arrested for drug sales, possession

PORTERVILLE – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement put a stop to the operations of a Tulare man who was storing and selling narcotics while endangering a minor taking residence in his home. On Oct. 11, at Porterville’s South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Sergio...
TULARE, CA

