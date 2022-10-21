Read full article on original website
Reports: Suspects caught on video buying lime, shovel before allegedly burying body of man believed killed on Real Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police. Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents. But he did a poor job […]
Tulare County man arrested for shooting brother-in-law, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head by his brother-in-law Saturday night in Woodville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Road 168 in Woodville for a shooting. According to authorities, the […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Libraries now offering free Narcan
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Fahra Daredia came on the show, to talk about the library's new partnership, with Kern Behavioral Health, and Drug-Free Kern. To learn more about how you can learn how to use Narcan, or get the life-saving device head to the Kern County Library's website here.
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on manslaughter charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found Wendy Howard not guilty of murder in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend who molested her teenage daughter, but did not reach an agreement on a voluntary manslaughter charge. The jury on Friday initially said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter […]
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
BPD Memorial Run honors fallen officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its annual community run Saturday in honor officers who died in the line of duty. The event at the Park at River Walk honored fallen Bakersfield police officers Patrick Vegas, William Sikola, David Nelson and Dennis Moore. All money raised from registration fees will go to […]
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested for storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield after search warrant
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people, accused of several storage burglaries, were arrested Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant. On Thursday, October 20, 2022., detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Burglary and Street crimes division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane. The search...
thesungazette.com
Porterville man faces life sentence for child molestation
On Oct. 20, Armando Martinez, 37, was found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation and faces up to 540 years to life in state prison. In the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, a jury found Martinez guilty of the allegations against multiple children. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Superior Court.
Taft Midway Driller
Police seek woman in stabbing that seriously injured man
Taft Police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday that sent a man to the hospital with a serious leg injury. Officers found the victim in the 500 block of Wildcat Way after they responded to a report of a man yelling for help at 6:39 a.m. Police said the man...
Community outraged after video surfaces of special needs student bullied in Kern County
Video recorded at Arvin High School in Kern County, California shows what appears to be students bullying another student while giving him a haircut. A family member told KTLA’s sister station, KGET, the victim has special needs. The video appears to show the student receiving the haircut wiping his eyes while the other students are […]
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Customer reacts to ongoing burglaries at storage facility
A local storage facility under attack, facing at least a dozen break ins this year alone. Now customers concerned for their belongings are calling for action.
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Kern Co.’s school board races
Three seats are up for election on the Kern High School Board in November, some of the most powerful elected positions in Kern County as the district serves over 42,000 students – the largest high school district in the state. The November election comes at a pivotal time for...
thesungazette.com
Tulare man arrested for drug sales, possession
PORTERVILLE – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement put a stop to the operations of a Tulare man who was storing and selling narcotics while endangering a minor taking residence in his home. On Oct. 11, at Porterville’s South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Sergio...
Case of bullying at Arvin High School caught on camera
An alleged bullying incident at a local high school was caught on camera resulting in an uproar from fellow students and parents, posting footage of the incident on social media.
