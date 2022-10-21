Read full article on original website
Final Week of Book Sale - October 25th - 29th
Well folks it's about time to pack up all the books left in the book sale. And I want to tell everyone this sale has been one of the best we've had in a long time. A big THANK YOU to all who came and supported the children of our community. All proceeds go towards the Summer Reading Program. But, before we store the books, let's have one big last hurrah! So, here's the deal, October 25th - 29th, during regular library hours we will have a $1.00 a bag sale. All the books you can get in a bag furnished by the library for one dollar! No limit on how many bags you want.
Executive Outfitters Host Veterans Dove Hunt
For more than 10 years, the team at Executive Outfitters has partnered with Patriots and Heroes Outdoors to offer military veterans who have service or combat-related injuries an opportunity to enjoy a unique and safe dove hunting experience in the Coleman and Brownwood area. In Texas, Patriots and Heroes Outdoors...
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Cross Country District Meet, October 12, 2022
These photos are from the District Cross Country meet where the Bluekatts were 3rd place as a team, qualifying for the Regional meet. Also, Jacob Ramirez was the District Champion in the boys division and Brody Bland placed 5th qualifying both of them for the Regional meet. GOOD LUCK to you ALL! (Coleman Today Photo Album #1 of 2)
CHS Jacob Ramirez Qualifies for XC STATE MEET
The Coleman High School Cross Country Regional qualifiers ran today in Lubbock. Junior Jacob Ramirez QUALIFIED for the STATE MEET by placing 11th overall. (The Top 3 teams and top 10 individuals not already on an advancing teams qualify for the State Meet.) Brody Bland and the girls may not have qualified, but they ran well and we at Coleman Today are very proud of you all! For full results, CLICK HERE. Attached and BELOW are Coleman's results:
Valerie Sue White, 76 and Roger White, 86
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
Jim Guess, 77
Jim Guess, age 77, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street in Coleman. The funeral service will be private. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Bill Jones, 79
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman, formerly of Ballinger, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center. Services are pending with Lange Funeral Home, Ballinger, Texas.
