Well folks it's about time to pack up all the books left in the book sale. And I want to tell everyone this sale has been one of the best we've had in a long time. A big THANK YOU to all who came and supported the children of our community. All proceeds go towards the Summer Reading Program. But, before we store the books, let's have one big last hurrah! So, here's the deal, October 25th - 29th, during regular library hours we will have a $1.00 a bag sale. All the books you can get in a bag furnished by the library for one dollar! No limit on how many bags you want.

13 HOURS AGO