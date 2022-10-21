Read full article on original website
Related
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Republicans seize momentum in US midterms home stretch
With just two weeks to go before crucial US midterm elections, Republicans hope their narrative of a nation ravaged by inflation and crime will help them take back Congress and cripple the remaining two years of Joe Biden's presidency. US voters decide every two years who gets the majority in both chambers of Congress -- and whether the president will get any new policies passed or if the opposition will be able to thwart his agenda.
The issues keeping US voters up at night as midterms loom
Victory at the US ballot box hinges on offering the right answers to the questions that matter most to voters. With Election Day just two weeks away, here are the issues animating American voters.
DeSantis, in testy debate with Dem rival, sidesteps 2024 question
Throughout the debate, Crist tried to push DeSantis to say whether or not he would serve a full four years if reelected instead of running for president.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
KGO
Rubio canvasser was 'attacked' while passing out fliers, senator says; 1 man arrested
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Monday morning that one of his campaign canvassers "was brutally attacked" in what he later described as a politically motivated assault. Police are sharing few details about the incident so far, but they confirmed someone had been arrested. In a tweet and subsequent comments...
MSNBC analyst doubles down comparing Republicans concerned about inflation to Nazis
MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd doubled down on comparing Republican concerns over inflation and the economy to the rise of Nazism on Monday’s “The ReidOut.”
Comments / 0