ABC13 Houston
Trial begins over whether Georgia's 6-week abortion ban can remain in effect
A two-day trial began in Georgia Monday that will decide whether a six-week abortion ban is legal under the state's constitution. The so-called "heartbeat bill" was signed into law in 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp but was prevented from going into effect following legal challenges. In July, three weeks after...
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
Sixteen candidates for local office circled around the atrium of the civic center on a recent night in a logging town near the southern crook of Puget Sound. One by one, they sat at tables of inquisitive voters for what was dubbed “candidate speed-dating.”As Auditor Paddy McGuire, a Democrat, navigated the room, he was bombarded with questions from voters, some of whom have spent the past two years marinating in paranoia about the 2020 presidential election. Were there illegal immigrants on the county’s voting rolls? What surveillance was used to make sure the drop boxes where voters can deposit...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Arizona sheriff steps up security around ballot drop boxes
The boxes have become a hotbed for conspiracy theories alleging without evidence that people illegally collected and deposited ballots in them.
Donald Trump energizes S. Texas voters ahead of early voting as Republicans predict red 'tsunami'
ROBSTOWN, Texas -- Former President Donald Trump swooped in to South Texas on Saturday to energize Republicans for the midterm elections in Texas, saying his supporters would fuel wide margins of victory. "This Nov. 8, the MAGA movement is going to deliver another Texas-sized landslide," Trump said during a rally...
