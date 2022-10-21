MoDOT conducts winter weather operations drill

JOPLIN, Mo. – MoDOT is already preparing for the possibility of severe winter weather this year.

The department today held its winter weather drill.

It consisted of crews being deployed to react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state.

Officials say this drill is even more important this year because of staffing shortages.

MoDOT says it spent more than $53M on winter operations last year.

