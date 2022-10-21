Return to Planet Orange



Trust seemed to come in abundance on Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns.

On the court, Suns guard Devin Booker trusted newcomer Damion Lee twice in crunchtime as Phoenix eventually pulled away from Dallas for a 107-105 victory.

The win — the start of this year’s NBA regular season — came in front of a packed house of 17,071 fans at Footprint Center.



Last season, the Mavericks eliminated the 64-win Suns from the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

On Wednesday night, the outcome was different.

At the 1:40 mark in the fourth quarter, Booker passed it to Lee for a contested 3-point shot to put the Suns up 104-100.

But trust between Booker and Lee quite finished in the contest.

With 14.7 seconds left, Booker passed to Lee — considered a role player — with the game on the line.

Lee delivered — hitting a fade away two-point shot that winded up being the game winner.

That trust extended to fans as well. The arena rocked with fan noise at times on Wednesday night.

Suns fan Patrick Battillo — known as Mr. ORNG — said he wasn’t surprised by the fan energy.

“The Valley has been very energetic in bringing great energy to the arena for the past three seasons strong,” said Battillo, who is also head coach of the Peoria High School varsity boys basketball team. “So, (Wednesday night) was no exception.”

The Suns fan said he believes the Suns can win 52 games in an extremely competitive Western Conference.

Chemistry and health will play a factor in how the Suns do in the regular season and the playoffs, Battillo said.

“I think we are going to be good,” he said.

Surprise resident Edgar Inzunza said he isn’t worried about the Suns chances this season. He said he expects the Suns to excel with its “young core” of players.

The Suns will be a top team in the Western Conference, he said.

“It’ll work out,” Inzunza said. “It’s a wrap.”

Phoenix resident Rueben Gutierrez, 32, said he’s watched the Suns all his life.

He remembers when point guard Steve Nash would run pick-and-rolls with forward Amare Stoudemire in the early 2000s.

Gutierrez said he thinks the Suns will win 53 games in the regular season.

(The team) is a little bit worse — I think the bench is a little weaker,” Gutierrez said.

Player health might help tell fans how the team will end up at season’s end, he said.

Battillo said there are still some question marks with the Suns roster.

Forward Jae Crowder reportedly asked for a trade this summer and announced he wouldn’t attend training camp. He is currently listed as an inactive member of the Suns roster as of this week.

Can other players step up and continue to fill roles as needed as the season goes along?

“Are we ready to go and what does that chemistry piece look like?” Battillo said.