NEWSBTC
Best Bitcoin And Ethereum Trading Strategy In 2022? This Report Answers
Bitcoin and Ethereum remain stuck in a range with no clear direction during today’s trading session. The crypto market’s uncertainty has been smashing on long and short positions, but one sector is blooming under current conditions. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $19,360 with sideways movement...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin, The Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin Are The Three Tokens To Help You Survive The Bear Market.
There is a growing misconception about the crypto bear market, and how to behave in the turbulent times we are experiencing. Many people believe that the best time to make gains is during the bull run, which is a valid point in itself, but there is a twist. In order to reap hefty benefits during the ‘bull’s hour’, one has to buy the dip, which occurs only during the crypto winter, the one where we reside at the moment.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction And Fresh Increase Seems Likely
Bitcoin price corrected lower from $19,650 against the US Dollar. BTC is holding the $19,200 support and might soon start a fresh increase. Bitcoin started a downside correction after it failed to clear the $19,650 zone. The price is trading above $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) Cracks Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Breach $1 Mark?
OP’s price shows the first sign of bounce after seeing its price bottom at the $0.6 support zone. OP bounced off its downtrend movement as price eyes a break from its downtrend to a region of $1. The price of OP breaks out of its daily downtrend, acting as...
NEWSBTC
Solana Struggles Below Key Resistance, Can Price Flip $30 Into Support?
SOL’s price struggle to reclaim a key support area of $30 after losing this region. SOL breaks below a descending triangle as the price looks weak despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices upwards. The price of SOL respects the resistance line as the price trades below 50 and 200...
NEWSBTC
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
NEWSBTC
Why Do Analysts Prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) from Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)?
Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a tumble during the crypto market and many Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) investors are wondering whether they should sell their tokens to buy into new tokens such as The Hideaways. Despite the bearish market, crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY) still...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Bearish Pressure Can Drag ETH Back Down To $1,000 – Here’s Why
Ethereum completed its shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the highly anticipated “merge” last September 15, 2022. But after more than a month from that historic event, Bitcoin’s closest rival still has nothing to show for as its price flat-lined as it failed to take off despite the hype that surrounded the second largest cryptocurrency before the merge.
NEWSBTC
Can Bitcoin Bring An End To Crypto Winter? | BTCUSD Analysis October 24, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we use the Fisher Transform and other tools to see how close Bitcoin is to putting an end to crypto winter. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 24, 2022 Crypto Winter. Bitcoin continues to be boring, but the theme of this...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin’s Biggest Intra-Market Risk Right Now – What You Need To Know
The monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (FED) continues to be the all-determining factor for both the financial markets worldwide and Bitcoin. With this in mind, all eyes are currently on November 02, when the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled. However, while this is an external...
NEWSBTC
TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, MATIC, APT
The crypto market looks much better ahead of the new week than in previous weeks, with Bitcoin (BTC) closing the week on a high and aiming to reclaim a key region of $20,000. Despite the uncertainty, some altcoins have continued to look green in the face of the bear market, with many exciting projects coming up and others gaining more attention in the crypto space due to the community and partnership deals. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
NEWSBTC
Chronocatz vs Azuki: Which is better in the long-run?
Investing in a non-fungible token could be tricky, especially for newcomers. There are so many projects, with some commanding astronomical prices even in the current bear market. Those who only follow the trends and hype may be attracted by the most popular projects. But for a sincere investor, quality and long-term potential always come first. Moreover, it is also important to conduct thorough research to make an informed choice. While non-fungible tokens are risky digital assets, a wise investor can try to minimize the risks by purchasing NFTs with utility that has the potential to rise faster and remain viable in the long-run. In this context, we take a look at a new NFT project Chronocatz, and an already popular collection called Azuki.
NEWSBTC
Enjin (ENJ) Among Top 10 Crypto Choice Of ETH Whales In Last 24 Hours
Cryptocurrency whales are now investing heavily on Enjin Coin. Cryptocurrency whale tracker WhaleStats reports a total of 28,551,132 ENJ coins are in the whales’ possession. Given that one token is now trading at a market price of $0.4141, this amounts to $11.8 million. In tandem with the whale frenzy...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Trading Signals Platform Completes $1.7M presale stage 1 in Only 3 Days. Where to Buy
New Crypto trading signals platform Dash 2 Trade enjoyed a stunning opening weekend after launch – raising nearly $2 million in investment in just three days. The new protocol, which is now in phase 2 of its nine-stage presale, aims to help crypto traders and investors make more informed decisions and maximize earning potential.
NEWSBTC
Data: Bitcoin Whales Who Accumulated At $18k Have Continued To Hold Strong
On-chain data suggests Bitcoin whales who accumulated during the June crash have continued to hold strong so far. Bitcoin Sum Coin Age Distribution Shows Strong Accumulation Around $18k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the $18k level has been getting support from the whales as they...
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Among Gainers When Top Coins Bleed
MATIC enjoyed significant gains on the trading day despite other coins going red. The Ethereum layer-2 token gained bullish momentum on the day, keeping over 6% gains in the last 24 hours. The token has also held its end against Bitcoin and Ethereum, leading significant gains over the two biggest...
NEWSBTC
$185 Million Worth Of AXS Tokens Set To Be Unlocked, Time To Get Out Of Axie Infinity?
Axie Infinity (AXS) is the leading play-to-earn ecosystem in the crypto space and has continued to maintain this title since its release. Its native cryptocurrency, AXS, has seen its price take a hit in the market since the bear market began alongside other digital assets in the space. However, it seems that the decline in the price of AXS is not at its end as more tokens are set to be released into circulation on Monday, 24 October.
NEWSBTC
3 Best Cryptocurrency Projects Connecting People And Blockchains – Chainlink, Quant, And Big Eyes
The financial markets drastically changed after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency. Now crypto has become a common topic and is known globally. It rapidly gained fame and growth because of its ideas in revolutionizing the world’s currency. As more projects were added to this ecosystem, there was a need for platforms that could link the entire crypto space. For that purpose, new tokens were launched, which worked almost perfectly. Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT) are two of the most used ones. And as for connecting people, Big Eyes (BIG) is doing a marvelous job to build a loyal community. Let’s have a look at what these tokens have to offer.
NEWSBTC
Toncoin (TON) Gains Over 14% In Value During The Turbulent Week For Other Cryptos
Toncoin is outperforming major coins despite a turbulent week for the crypto market. The coin experienced a surge of over 14% within the week, leaving traders with huge profits. Toncoin is currently trading at $1.44 per coin, a 4.68% gain in the last 24 hours. Toncoin’s gains also extend to...
NEWSBTC
Another Surge For Uniglo.io Price As Ethereum And Polygon Stay Suppressed
Traditional markets have pain ahead, as do crypto markets. This opens up the opportunity for investors to make fortunes. The bear market will always be the investor’s best friend. And even in these conditions, certain crypto assets continue to perform exceptionally. Uniglo (GLO) has seen another surge in its valuation, whilst larger crypto projects Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) remain suppressed.
