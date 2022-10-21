Read full article on original website
Related
Burglary suspect arrested twice within three days
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man on multiple burglary charges after police said he tried to burglarize a second business just days after his first arrest. According to PPD, officers responded around midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to a restaurant in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, near […]
73-year-old woman killed in Pueblo shooting
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The victim of a shooting in rural Pueblo County on Friday, Oct. 21 has been identified as a 73-year-old woman. Patti Magby was killed Friday night of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally reported the shooting on Twitter on Saturday. PCSO […]
Huerfano County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of choking girlfriend, arrested for assault
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a Huerfano County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of domestic violence crimes, including choking his girlfriend and striking her with a closed fist. 30-year-old Jeffery Schnedler was arrested in August on felony assault and domestic violence charges. Jeffery Schnedler In arrest documents obtained by 13 Investigates, Huerfano The post Huerfano County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of choking girlfriend, arrested for assault appeared first on KRDO.
2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were arrested late Saturday night and charged with attempted homicide and robbery, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday police officers were dispatched to a robbery at a business in the 2700 block of Shasta Drive in the Springs. There were reports of shots The post 2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Seeing a Rash of Motor Vehicle Thefts and Trespassing
The Salida Police department reached out to the community yesterday asking residents to lock their vehicles and garages. They have had a rash of motor vehicle thefts and trespassing cases over the past several days and need your help keeping your home, vehicle, and belongings secured. Broadcasting has been my...
KKTV
Springs police: Suspect shot by employee during robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect was injured while exchanging gunfire with an employee during a hold-up Saturday night. Police say the suspect and companion went into a store in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive just before 10:45 p.m. intending to rob it. “Multiple shots were fired...
Victim identified in motorcycle accident on Highway 50
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the motorcycle accident on Highway 50. The crash happened at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, just west of Pueblo. According to Colorado State Patrol, a man was driving a motorcycle in the eastbound lane on Highway The post Victim identified in motorcycle accident on Highway 50 appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 stabbed during argument in downtown Springs; suspect still on the loose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are still looking for a man they say stabbed one person and missed a second during an argument in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night. The victim told officers he had first talked to the suspect earlier in the day after hearing him fighting with...
Help police identify suspects of storage unit burglary
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for a series of burglaries at a storage unit that occurred on Oct. 16. MSPD estimated the suspects stole around $1,000 to $2,000 worth of goods from the storage units near Serpentine Drive and […]
Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50
MONDAY 10/24/22 2:25 p.m. The Pueblo Count Corner has identified the man driving the motorcycle as 44-year-old Jeremy Swope of Pueblo. SUNDAY 10/23/22 10:33 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 […]
Suspect arrested after 2 separate fires at Walmart on 8th Street
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the suspect in connection to two separate suspicious fires that occurred at a Walmart located on South 8th Street. At approximately 7 p.m., 43-year-old David E. Harris was located at the New Hope Shelter and taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 21. The Colorado […]
KKTV
Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH: Shooting at...
KKTV
1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle. State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.
KKTV
Rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado recently, CSPD shares Halloween safety tips
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween is exactly one week from Monday, and the rise in fentanyl cases leaves many parents concerned about what may be in their kids candy. Rainbow fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been found in Colorado. KKTV 11 News Reporter Alexa Belcastro spoke with Colorado Springs Police on what you should look out for this Halloween.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH: Shooting at...
Man dies after he lost control of motorcycle on Highway 50
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead after he lost control of a motorcycle while driving on Highway 50. The crash happened at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, just West of Pueblo. According to Colorado State Patrol, a 44-year-old man was driving a motorcycle in the eastbound lane on Highway 50. State patrol The post Man dies after he lost control of motorcycle on Highway 50 appeared first on KRDO.
Oct. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes: Possession of a […]
CSPD arrests two after store clerk menaced with gun
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they have arrested two people after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk and a customer, in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 21. According to CSPD at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called downtown to a convenience store on […]
