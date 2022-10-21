The Fremont County Community Concert Association will present its second concert of the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave. Award-winning classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim will perform. Kim has delighted audiences across the United States and the world with her combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range, impeccable technique and engaging and innovative concert experiences, including beautiful videos to complement the music. From the start of her career, beginning with her celebrated 2016 debut album, “10 More Minutes,” she has thrilled classical music fans with her artful performances.

