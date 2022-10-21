ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning

A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Why would a SLO County official donate $25,000 to oppose Bruce Gibson?

The gloves are off in San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 supervisor race. Negative Bruce Gibson ads are flooding the airways and filling up mailboxes, with the county’s top prosecutor putting in $25,000 in an attempt to boot Gibson from office. Incumbent Supervisor Gibson is battling Dr. Bruce...
Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition

A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA

