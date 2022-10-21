Read full article on original website
This SLO County gym was just named the best woman-owned business in United States
“It’s been a truly wonderful thing to watch,” the business owner said in a statement.
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters delivered a dream Barbie playhouse for 3-year-old Marlee Jo who was diagnosed with Cancer before her 3rd birthday. The post Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning
A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo mother seeks the public’s help to free autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
Gas prices in SLO County drop nearly 4%, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas fell nearly 4% in San Luis Obispo County during the past week as prices declined throughout the nation. At $6.03 a gallon, the average price of gas is 23 cents less in SLO County than last Sunday, according to figures from AAA.
‘A disgrace’: How Morro Rock was almost quarried into oblivion
Morro Rock is still too dangerous to climb or camp, in part as a result of the damage done to it more than a half century ago.
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Why would a SLO County official donate $25,000 to oppose Bruce Gibson?
The gloves are off in San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 supervisor race. Negative Bruce Gibson ads are flooding the airways and filling up mailboxes, with the county’s top prosecutor putting in $25,000 in an attempt to boot Gibson from office. Incumbent Supervisor Gibson is battling Dr. Bruce...
Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man
Responding officers transported the Lompoc man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his injuries, where he was later contacted and arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol. The post Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County Sheriff reflects on verdicts in Kristin Smart murder trial
When Ian Parkinson was elected sheriff in 2010, he pledged to review the disappearance of Kristin Smart.
Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting
Santa Maria Police confirmed a shooting near El Camino Junior High and has the campus on lockdown, as well as Robert Bruce Elementary school. The post Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Family remembers SLO County man who died in Highway 41 car crash: ‘He had a big heart’
Justin West was “just willing to lend a hand and help get it done,” his mom said.
500 witches paddle in Morro Bay, to the delight of thousands of spectators
The ninth annual event was the biggest yet so far.
Rural Arroyo Grande residents raise concerns about speeding, reckless driving
Some people who live in rural Arroyo Grande say that speeding and reckless driving are becoming too common along Noyes Road and Old Oak Park Road.
Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night
One in critical condition after being struck by a car at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino a little after 8 p.m. Sunday night. The post Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition
A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 10-16
On Oct. 10, Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 10, Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North...
The 2022 Lompoc Chalk Festival fills Lompoc Airport with colorful chalk art pieces
The Lompoc Airport was transformed by the Lompoc Chalk Festival 2022 with an abundance of color as chalk art masterpieces came to life this weekend. The post The 2022 Lompoc Chalk Festival fills Lompoc Airport with colorful chalk art pieces appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
