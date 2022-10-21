ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Metro Council's investigation into CATS waylaid by stormwater fiasco

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council's investigation into apparent administrative mismanagement at Baton Rouge's bus system has hit a snag as councilmembers are "deeply engaged" in the whirlwind surrounding the city-parish's failed stormwater proposal. On Monday, a city-parish spokesperson announced that the CATS Board investigative committee — made up of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Though Livingston School bus drivers are back at work, most still not satisfied

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Despite a proposed pay raise by the school board, bus drivers in Livingston parish still aren't happy. "We do one of the most important jobs out there. We transport kids everyday. These are children that we take to school everyday. We're in education. Their most important thing is to get them to school so they can get an education and we're treated like dirt on the ground and we don't get paid hardly anything to do so," driver Dana Helm said.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's Office holding annual Hunter's Sight-In before deer season

ZACHARY - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is holding their annual Hunter's Sight-In program before deer season opens. Range staff will be available to verify hunting rifles are zeroed-in. All weapons will be sighted in by staff only. Muzzleloaders and reloaded ammunition are not allowed. The sight-in program...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One injured after stabbing off Convention Street

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported stabbing off Convention Street early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Convention Street. One man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the stabbing. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Vandalism issues in Plaquemine; two juveniles arrested for setting cars on fire

PLAQUEMINE - After vandals hit three of Plaquemine's city parks over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested for their role in the crimes. The City of Plaquemine said the two juveniles set two vehicles on fire that were presumably wrecked, but were used for Plaquemine and Iberville firefighter training on how to get someone out of a wrecked vehicle safely.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

One victim injured after early-morning shooting Monday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one victim injured. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Wyoming Street. One person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

