Janesville, WI

'Nurse Nancy' Nienhuis cared for GM workers, and the greater Janesville community

By Tom Miller
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE—Nancy Nienhuis was raised with her hands in the dirt of family fields outside of Janesville during the Great Depression, learning the difficult work—and the joys—of farming.

Later those hands would separate rib cages and massage hearts prior to modern CPR techniques while Nienhuis was a graduate nursing student at John Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Those hands later helped establish intensive care units at Mercy Hospital in Janesville and hospitals in Edgerton, Fort Atkinson and Monroe.

Nienhuis worked for 25 years at the Janesville General Motors plant, where she became “Nurse Nancy,” and helped saved several lives of workers who were injured on the lines, and at least two heart attack victims.

She also helped establish the GM Food Drive, which annually put grocery bags of food in the hands of needy families throughout Rock County.

In her later years, those hands worked at the family’s 400-acre farms near the intersection Highway O and Highway 14, where high school and younger students helped grow vegetables and other produce, and where many citizens spent time growing items in her Community Gardens.

Over the years, those hands also held many awards, including the YWCA Woman of Distinction and the Rock County Agriculture Hall of Fame honors.

Those hands, which did yeoman’s work throughout her life, came to rest last week. Nancy Nienhuis died Oct. 13 at Cedar Crest Assisted Living in Janesville. She was 89.

Dear friend

Her long-time next-door neighbor, Phylis Olson, who spent many days and nights at Niehuis’ kitchen table, said she lost a dear friend.

“She always put other people ahead of herself,” Olson said. “Always. You would go out to (her farm) to eat with her, and you’d leave with flowers from the garden, veggies from the garden or pickled beets, or whatever she had made.”

Life lessons

Teresa Nguyen detailed Niehuis’ life in a Janesville Area Stories piece in April 2021.

All four of Nguyen’s sons worked as farm hands at some point at The Good Acres Farm community garden.

“She loved giving an opportunity to kids who couldn’t quite get a job,” Nguyen said. “They were young, but they were strong and could do work. In doing so, she taught them a lot of life’s lessons and responsibilities.”

“She was a terrific boss; a terrific role model.”

Those lessons, especially on a farm, came from experience.

A daughter of George and Ruby Conway, Nancy helped her father and uncles milk cows and do other farm chores on their farm during the Great Depression and World War II.

When she got older, Nienhuis wanted to stay with farming, but it was looked down upon for females to run a farm. Nienhuis told Nguyen about a family meeting her father called around the kitchen table to discuss her future.

“My dad said, ‘You can work at the grocery store, you could work at the bank, you can go teach, or you can go into nursing,’” Nienhuis told Nguyen. “Whatever it is, you’re going to do one of them.”

Niehuis chose nursing. She studied in Rockford and did her graduate work at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Nienhuis traveled throughout the country setting up ICUs in hospitals.

While working at Ann Arbor, Mich., she met senior medical student Herman Nienhuis. They married in 1958 at the Cargill Methodist Church in Janesville.

Herman spent four years as a flight surgeon in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. The couple returned to Janesville in 1964. He began his OB/GYN practice and delivered thousands of babies until he retired in 1991.

‘Nurse Nancy’ on call

Nancy began working fulltime at the Janesville General Motors plant. She became known as “Nurse Nancy.”

Wayne Olson—Phylis’ husband—was thankful “Nurse Nancy” was on duty Oct. 6, 1992.

Olson entered his neighbor’s medical department at GM, asking for antacid for his hiatal hernia.

“All she did was look at him and say, ‘Wayne, you don’t need Maalox, you need the paramedics,’” Phylis Olson said. “‘You are having a heart attack.”

Olson was taken to Madison by ambulance.

“I was told they didn’t know if they could save him or not,” Phylis said. “But, by golly, thanks to ‘Nurse Nancy’ he lived. On a scale of 1-10, they said it was a 9-plus.”

‘Real potatoes’

On mid-December day, a house on Cherry Street was destroyed by a fire, which left a family homeless. Nancy passed a donation box around the plant and nearly $1,000 was collected.

That began what became an annual Christmas food and toys drive. Nancy, along with co-worker Marv Wopat, went to churches to collect the names of needy families throughout Rock County. After the first year, Wopat and Nienhuis asked Woodman’s and its distributors to help, and they delivered.

GM employees would take the canned goods and food from pallets, fill long tables with the items and then pack grocery bags, which were delivered to families across Rock County.

At times, Nienhuis and Wopat would help deliver the bags.

One delivery sticks with Wopat.

“There was like no furniture in there,” Wopat said. “And this little kid looks into one of the bags, and he hollers to mom, ‘REAL potatoes!’

“Nancy would share that with people on how important that was for that kid,” Wopat said. “And we take that stuff for granted.”

Wopat, whose voice cracked several times in a 25-minute interview, said they built the food drive from 18 families the first year to 275 families the final year, before the plant closed.

When GM closed, the School District of Janesville took over the annual food drive, which now is called “Bags of Hope.”

Although Wopat could recall just one time in 25 years that “Nurse Nancy” showed some frustration, she was not one to mess with.

Sometimes, employees would enter the medical department looking for an early end to their shift with a phony illness.

That wouldn’t fly with “Nurse Nancy,” who would wave them back to the production lines.

“Nobody could pull the wool over her eyes,” Olson said. “She was always one step ahead of everybody for knowing right from wrong.”

“She was practical and a straight-shooter,” Nguyen said. “She wouldn’t put up with much nonsense.”

Wopat, who lives in Florida, said he’d never forget his times with “mom.”

“I was blessed, blessed to have worked 25 years with her,” he said.

Farming was everything

The farm-life ran through her veins. Nienhuis was a huge supporter of 4-H programs and loved going to the Rock County 4-H Fair.

It was at the fair that Diane Runde met Nancy. Runde’s son was showing vegetables, and Nienhuis showed an interest while being the superintendent. She invited Runde and her son to garden at her community garden, which was located near the county jail at the time.

“She knew a little bit about everything,” said Runde, who taught agriculture at Craig High School until she retired last year. “She was very fair. She’d call a spade a spade.”

Runde knew if one of her children acted up at home, she could trust Nienhuis to smooth things over.

“I’d drop my daughter off sometimes when we weren’t seeing eye to eye,” Runde said. “I told her you are going to weed out at the farm until I come back and pick you up.”

“Nancy kind of keep an eye on her, encourage her,” Runde said. “I could tell her 10 times, and that meant nothing. But if Nancy told her…”

Nancy and Herman had three children: David, Dan and Sarah. They benefited from Nancy’s wisdom and discovered at an early age how well liked she was.

“She had friends from all walks of life,” Dan Nienhuis said. “From hospital administrators to line workers at GM to farmers.”

That popularity was an inconvenience at times for the young Nienhuises.

“We’d go shopping with her,” Dan said. “We could barely get through the store because everyone knew her.”

“It was amazing how many people would call out, ‘There’s Nancy. There’s Nancy N,’” he said.

‘One of a kind’

Nienhuis would support the Craig High School greenhouse, buying plants and encouraging students.

“She was there,” Runde said. “She was always there.”

“Nancy Jane was one of a kind,” her daughter Sarah wrote in her obituary. “A swipe of red lipstick, and a squirt of perfume, and she’s off.”

It might have been the lipstick and the perfume. But it was those hands and what they accomplished that made Nancy Nienhuis.

They helped so many.

