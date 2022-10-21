ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Inmate found dead with his wrists and ankles bound inside Fulton County Jail, sources say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died just days after the sheriff warned local leaders it could happen.

Sources told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that an inmate on the mental health floor of the jail was found dead in his cell with his wrists and ankles bound.

Another source says another question is whether another mentally ill inmate tied him up before or after he died.

“Currently, the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is investigating, not to say it’s a homicide at this time. We really don’t have any clear indication until possibly after an autopsy,” Fulton County Lt. Col. Adam Lee said.

Thursday’s death marks the tenth inmate death since the beginning of 2022. Those deaths are a combination of suicide, homicide and medical issues.

Lee says he is frustrated that a planned move of hundreds of inmates to the Atlanta City Detention Center is being held up by the Atlanta City Council as they wait for a jail population review.

Earlier this month, Winne learned that more than 450 inmates in the Fulton County Jail were being forced to sleep in “boats” on the floor.

“If we were able to relieve some of the overcrowdedness, the staff issue would be seriously diminished,” Lee said.

Lee says he does not know yet if the jail’s overcrowding and staff challenges played a role in the latest death, but both are potential factors in any death there.

“I am moving in a space where people’s lives are in danger,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told the city council.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari says she believes that the jail population review needs to happen, but she is confident that the transfer will be approved.

“There are stories in lives attached to these numbers, and so, yes, while it would be easy just to move them from one jail to the next, why don’t we go the extra mile to find out what are the root causes of these problems, and why is this happening, and why are we getting conflicting reports?,” Bakhtiari explained.

She says that she is concerned that if the sheriff’s office does not have staff at the city detention center and has to pull in city staff, there could be a potential liability.

Sheriff Labat says the county has provided the requested data to the independent review panel.

Sharon Turner
3d ago

The murder could have been committed by a correction officer but that is not mentioned. The Fulton County jail is over crowded with people that are unable to post bail due to impoverish circumstance with nonviolent charges. Release them. People with mental health issues need to be in mental health care not jails.

last train out
3d ago

The is a lot of overcrowding because the government ordered the closure of residential mental health facilities—leaving many severely mentally ill patients homeless, who commit crimes to survive or bc their mental health issues makes them incapable of regulating their behaviors.

P Reign
3d ago

I thought the point of incarcerated was for rehabilitation. Sooo if they are just being sent to the wild wild west to die. What is the purpose of tax dollars being sent there per inmate. That should be free. It doesn't seem that the guards are guarding. Criminals need rehabilitation. Locking up a criminal but not providing therapy is why they're going back because no one has done the job they are being paid to do. Hell it seems there is more crime in prisons than on the streets. Is that what we are paying for. I'm confused. The prisoners are more afraid of one another than the people that are supposed to be running the place. 🤔

