22 WSBT
Operation Education: More school corporations opt to create police departments
Two more school corporations in our area have created their own school district police departments. Most schools in Indiana opt to partner with local police and sheriff's departments to staff school resource officers. Still, we could see more school corporation-controlled police. Baugo Community Schools. This morning, Baugo Community Schools Police...
22 WSBT
Parents react to Gender Support plan at New Prairie school board meeting
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WSBT) — A new policy at New Prairie schools is creating an uproar among parents. It’s for students, grades K-12, who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The Gender Support Plan includes a series of documents students sign to inform the school of their preferred identity...
WANE-TV
Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
abc57.com
Vehicle flips, multiple injured in two-vehicle crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 31 on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Goshen resident, was stopped at a stop sign on...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka leaf pickup to begin Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Leaf pickup officially begins Monday in Mishawaka. Residents can start raking their leaves to the curbside this weekend in preparation. Leaves will be picked up each week the day before a resident's regular trash pick up day. Those with a Monday pickup will have their...
WANE-TV
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
22 WSBT
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
22 WSBT
Elkhart River Queen pulled out of river to replace engines
The Elkhart River Queen has been providing tours of the Saint Joseph River in Elkhart for more than 74 years. The River Queen was lifted out from the river to install two new engines and other upgrades. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Ian Sindell shows us the operation where they lifted it...
22 WSBT
Leaf collections have started; some will last through mid-December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend has announced when they will be conducting leaf pickup throughout the city. South Bend's ReLeaf program will start Monday, October 31 and run until Monday, December 5. During this timeframe, crews will make two passes collecting leaves from neighborhoods.
22 WSBT
Man accidentally drowns in Cass County lake
Cass County police are investigating the accidental drowning of a Cassopolis man. 50-year-old Terry Westphal was found dead in Belas Lake just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police received reports of a drifting kayak in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat, and hunting equipment was...
WLFI.com
Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
WANE-TV
Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
22 WSBT
Four Winds Field hosts "Cops and Goblins" event
Thousands of trick-or-treaters lined up outside of Four Winds Field Monday evening for free candy. It was all part of the annual 'Cops and Goblins' event hosted by the South Bend Police Department and South Bend Cubs. Dozens of businesses and organizations passed out free candy to children as they...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: MSP investigating suspicious Howard Township death of couple
Cass County, Mich. — Michigan State Police Niles Post is investigating two suspicious deaths at a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township. Authorities were informed of the deceased persons around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived at the home, they found a 46-year-old...
2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen
A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
Local police nab 22 wanted on warrants over two days
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Tippecanoe County police participated in a nationwide warrant sweep aimed at outstanding domestic violence-related warrants. Although this was the focus, anyone with an outstanding warrant who was found was taken into custody, police said in a news release Friday. During the two days, more than 100 warrant services were attempted, with 22 outstanding warrants being served.
