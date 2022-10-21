Read full article on original website
Taylorsville babysitter arrested for allegedly causing death of baby
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 47-year-old Taylorsville babysitter has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Taylorsville Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive female infant on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a probable cause statement. At the time of the incident,...
Man faces charges, deportation in catalytic converter theft operation
SALT LAKE CITY — A 47-year-old man is in custody and facing three felonies as well as deportation for his alleged involvement as a ringleader in a catalytic converter theft operation, according to Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, Omar...
Police seeking help finding runaway teen from Tooele
TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Mya Mill. Police believe she is a runaway, and that she is still in the area of Tooele County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mya, police ask that...
Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
Three hikers rescued from Mount Olympus Saturday night
MURRAY, Utah — The Utah Department of Public Safety conducted a search and rescue operation on Mount Olympus Saturday to rescue three hikers. Ken Hansen, an officer with the Unified Police Department, says three 19-year-old males were hiking on Mount Olympus when they “got cliffed out.”. “They couldn’t...
Head-on crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead
SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — A Toyota Corolla driving on State Route 6 near Soldier Summit left its lane and struck a Ford F-350 head-on Saturday at around 7 p.m. It’s believed that the Corolla left its lane due to wet road conditions. The driver of the Corolla, an...
Pilot program brings reusable takeout containers to Park City restaurants
PARK CITY, Utah — Bold Reuse has been running a pilot program for reusable takeout containers in six Park City restaurants. The monthly subscription for restaurant goers provides them with plastic containers that they use and then drop off for cleaning and sanitation at specified drop boxes. One of...
Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
Christmas Box Charity calls on Utah’s communities
SALT LAKE CITY — One charity, Christmas Box International, provides Christmas for about 2,500 at-risk children. This year, they are calling on Utahns to help. “Safety isn’t seasonal,” said Richard Paul Evans, founder and chair of The Christmas Box International in a press release. “We serve children 365 days a year and need to make Christmas happen at our emergency shelters and resource centers for families served by the state within our community.”
Make-A-Wish Utah hosts trick-or-treat event for wish children
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Make-A-Wish Utah is hosting a Disney-themed drive-thru trick-or-treat event that will take place at the Maverik Center on October 25. From 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Make-A-Wish children and their families can collect candy from their vehicles at eighteen different stations. Staff and volunteers...
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
Gov. Cox to hold town hall focused on Latino community
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs will hold a town hall meeting focused on the Latino community Monday night. The town hall will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College’s Grand Theater. The theater is located at the college’s campus at 1575 South State Street, Salt Lake City.
Dairy West awards New Bridge School students with $1,500
OGDEN, Utah — This week, a group of sixth-grade students from the New Bridge School for STEM Education got awarded $1,500 for their “Shark Tank” style pitch at Dairy West. The student’s pitched the creation of a hydroponic garden and cooking show. Students at the school...
Disney singer to perform with Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
SALT LAKE CITY — Church officials announced Friday that Broadway singer Lea Salonga will be the guest artist at this year’s Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square‘s Christmas concert. Salonga is known as the singing voice of Jasmin from Disney’s “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan in Disney’s “Mulan” and...
