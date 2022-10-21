ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford celebrates the spooky season as Witches Night Out returns

An unseasonably warm and muggy night didn't stop hundreds of local witches from casting a spell to create some fun Friday evening. Main Street Hanford hosted its annual Witches Night Out event, which promotes local downtown businesses while also providing a spooky night of Halloween-themed fun. "It's lots of fun,...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
HANFORD, CA
sjvsun.com

Breaking down Fresno Co.’s school board races

Fresno County’s highest profile school board race arguably comes in Clovis Unified School District, where two seats are open. Former Area 1 trustee Susan Hatmaker resigned earlier this year due to a move out of the area. Vying to replace her are insurance broker Chuck Der Manouel, communications consultant...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Francisco Alonso, COS Instructor and Artist of the Year

For Francisco Alonso, an adjunct printmaking instructor at College of the Sequoias and the Visalia Arts Consortium’s 2022 Artist of the Year, everything he does is part of his identity as an artist. “Everything that I do aligns with being an artist. So even when I’m cooking visually, the...
VISALIA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival

MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
MADERA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend

Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Schools come together to promote peace amid increasing gang-violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, north Kern County Schools had to make a tough decision and cancel school activities and athletic games. All this is due to gang-related violence near school districts such as Delano, Wasco and McFarland. To promote peace, McFarland High School and Delano High School football teams came together Friday morning […]
DELANO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
CLOVIS, CA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Man Killed in Car Accident on SR-43 in Kings County

On October 17, 2022, officials in Kings County reported a fatal car crash on SR-43 near Hanford. The incident was described as a four-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:40 a.m. on State Route 43 in the vicinity of Flint Avenue. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on SR-43 Near Hanford...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

