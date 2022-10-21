Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford celebrates the spooky season as Witches Night Out returns
An unseasonably warm and muggy night didn't stop hundreds of local witches from casting a spell to create some fun Friday evening. Main Street Hanford hosted its annual Witches Night Out event, which promotes local downtown businesses while also providing a spooky night of Halloween-themed fun. "It's lots of fun,...
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 9?
The median price per square foot for a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County increased in the past week to $227, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County was $216. After Hanford,...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
Hanford Sentinel
Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food
Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
13 Prime raises money after cook is killed while biking to work
His bosses say for the past four years, Joshua was a model employee. He rode his bike to work every morning for his 7 am shift, rain or shine and was never late.
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Fresno Co.’s school board races
Fresno County’s highest profile school board race arguably comes in Clovis Unified School District, where two seats are open. Former Area 1 trustee Susan Hatmaker resigned earlier this year due to a move out of the area. Vying to replace her are insurance broker Chuck Der Manouel, communications consultant...
thecampusjournal.com
Francisco Alonso, COS Instructor and Artist of the Year
For Francisco Alonso, an adjunct printmaking instructor at College of the Sequoias and the Visalia Arts Consortium’s 2022 Artist of the Year, everything he does is part of his identity as an artist. “Everything that I do aligns with being an artist. So even when I’m cooking visually, the...
sierranewsonline.com
Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival
MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
Tulare County man arrested for shooting brother-in-law, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head by his brother-in-law Saturday night in Woodville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Road 168 in Woodville for a shooting. According to authorities, the […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Police to install stationary license plate reader cameras over next 2 years
The Hanford Police Department will be initiating the use of license plate-reading cameras over the next two years, following a decision by the City Council this week. Police Chief Parker Sever told the Council about the capabilities of the 25 cameras his department hopes to acquire and how they are intended to be used.
IDENTIFIED: 87-year-old woman hit, killed by car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Clovis shopping center over the weekend. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 87-year-old Patricia Nelson died after she was hit by a car in the Sunflower Marketplace parking […]
Hanford Sentinel
The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend
Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
Schools come together to promote peace amid increasing gang-violence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, north Kern County Schools had to make a tough decision and cancel school activities and athletic games. All this is due to gang-related violence near school districts such as Delano, Wasco and McFarland. To promote peace, McFarland High School and Delano High School football teams came together Friday morning […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Man Killed in Car Accident on SR-43 in Kings County
On October 17, 2022, officials in Kings County reported a fatal car crash on SR-43 near Hanford. The incident was described as a four-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:40 a.m. on State Route 43 in the vicinity of Flint Avenue. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on SR-43 Near Hanford...
