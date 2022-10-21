ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 61

New Haven police officer offers peer support to Bristol cops

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department is just beginning its long road to recovery. A New Haven Police officer Scott Shumway, who was shot in the line of duty several years ago, said he and his peer support team will be there every step of the way for Bristol's men and women in blue.
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Fines, prison time possible for removing, damaging political signs in Conn.

ENFIELD, Conn. — The November 8th Election is just two weeks away and the yard signs showing support for political candidates or proposals are spread out across the state. In Enfield, signs placed at a local business have stirred up discussion about which party was allowed to have signs posted after security footage shows people removing the opposing parties' signs.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
UC Daily Campus

Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion

“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
FOX 61

Healthcare workers at Windham Hospital to strike over union negotiations

WINDHAM, Conn. — Windham Hospital healthcare workers announced on Sunday that they intend to strike for two days starting Monday morning over union negotiations. There are nearly 250 members in Local 5099. It includes technical and support staff such as X-ray technicians, kitchen staff, and cardiologists. Heather Howlett is the president and says insurance is the main reason they will strike.
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

Hartford’s “Domingo!” holds third and final block party

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly two miles of Main Street was once again shut down to vehicles for the third and final “Domingo!” event of the year in Hartford. It started back in June as part of Connecticut’s Open Streets Initiative to connect communities and create fun. Some visitors told News 8 the event is […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
GROTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator

WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
WEST HARTFORD, CT
