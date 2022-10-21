Read full article on original website
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Soldier Homecoming | Connecticut National Guardsman surprises son at school after year-long deployment
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local elementary school student got a massive surprise Monday afternoon during a school assembly when his dad returned from a year-long deployment overseas. First Sgt. Dan Grenier has been on active duty with the Connecticut National Guard for more than a year. He was serving...
New Haven police officer offers peer support to Bristol cops
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department is just beginning its long road to recovery. A New Haven Police officer Scott Shumway, who was shot in the line of duty several years ago, said he and his peer support team will be there every step of the way for Bristol's men and women in blue.
Pride Convenience stores set to be acquired by national chain ARKO for $230 million
ARKO Corp., a Virginia-based, Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and fuel wholesalers nationwide, has agreed to acquire the 31 Pride Convenience stores in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut for $230 million. “Our agreement to acquire Pride highlights ARKO’s continued focus on creating long-term...
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Fines, prison time possible for removing, damaging political signs in Conn.
ENFIELD, Conn. — The November 8th Election is just two weeks away and the yard signs showing support for political candidates or proposals are spread out across the state. In Enfield, signs placed at a local business have stirred up discussion about which party was allowed to have signs posted after security footage shows people removing the opposing parties' signs.
Historic preservation groups push to keep Connecticut history alive at old burying grounds
HARTFORD, Conn. — Historical groups are digging deep to uncover parts of Connecticut history they worry could be lost forever: Old burying grounds in cities and towns that are home to the grave sites of prominent local figures. The Connecticut Gravestone Network is pushing for better upkeep and maintenance...
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion
“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
Healthcare workers at Windham Hospital to strike over union negotiations
WINDHAM, Conn. — Windham Hospital healthcare workers announced on Sunday that they intend to strike for two days starting Monday morning over union negotiations. There are nearly 250 members in Local 5099. It includes technical and support staff such as X-ray technicians, kitchen staff, and cardiologists. Heather Howlett is the president and says insurance is the main reason they will strike.
Salem (CT) Paid and Volunteer Firefighters Feud; Harassment, Pay, and Toxicity Fuel Fight
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Oct. 21—SALEM — Allegations of a hostile work environment at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company are calling attention to systemic deficiencies in a framework that mixes town-employed firefighters and independent volunteers. By order of First Selectman Ed Chmielewski,...
Hartford’s “Domingo!” holds third and final block party
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly two miles of Main Street was once again shut down to vehicles for the third and final “Domingo!” event of the year in Hartford. It started back in June as part of Connecticut’s Open Streets Initiative to connect communities and create fun. Some visitors told News 8 the event is […]
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Hartford gets $250K grant to install carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in public housing
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford will use a $250,000 federal grant to install new carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in its public housing units. “Obviously, we house a very important population here of elderly and disabled folks,” said Annette Sanderson, the executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Hartford. “We want to […]
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator
WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
