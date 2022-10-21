ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bronny James, Jared McCain and Mikey Williams headline stars playing in OTE Opening Weekend: How to watch

By Zach Shugan
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Several of the nation's top young hoopers descended upon Atlanta for some star-studded exhibition games

Photo by Nick Koza

Last weekend marked the unofficial start to the 2022-23 basketball season, as some of the country's top talent met up in Las Vegas for the Border League .

Among the teams at Bishop Gorman for the preseason tournament were Sierra Canyon (playing as California Basketball Club), Corona Centennial (Hoop Nation), Donda Academy and Columbus (Explorers), all of which made this season's first edition of the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings .

No rest for the weary, though, as those teams who played in Las Vegas last weekend traveled to Atlanta days later for Overtime Elite's "Opening Weekend" event, which takes place Thursday and Friday night.

Bronny James and CBC take on OTE's City Reapers in the second of three games Thursday night. The Reapers feature Amen Thompson, a projected lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and his talented twin Ausar. The game can be streamed live on YouTube beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

After CBC and the Reapers finish up, the night will conclude with OTE's Cold Hearts taking on the Blue Checks, whose roster is filled with top prospects from a mix of schools. Fans will be able to see Corona Centennial's Jared McCain and Donda Academy's Robert Dillingham team up with San Ysidro's Mikey Williams and Waukee's Omaha Biliew, all five-star recruits.

In the opening game of the event, the Explorers took down the YNG Dreamerz behind 28 points and 20 rebounds from Cameron Boozer, the No. 1-ranked sophomore in the country.

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
