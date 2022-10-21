ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wbtw.com

4 protesters arrested outside home of baby missing, believed dead in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Four people have been arrested after protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Kimberly Tahyer was arrested Saturday night after reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, authorities said. She was charged with criminal trespassing.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Day 4 of searching the landfill for the remains of the missing Chatham Co. toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For a fourth straight day, investigators say they were tirelessly searching a landfill for the body of a missing Chatham County toddler, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The Chatham County Police Department said the landfill search team has now gone through literal tons of trash. Crews will...
wtoc.com

Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home. Police say Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, is the only suspect in his disappearance and death - though no charges have been filed. Police and FBI agents are actively searching a Chatham County landfill for Quinton’s remains.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department insists 22-year-old Leilani Simon remains the only suspect in the investigation into her toddler’s death. The mother of three reported her 1-year-old son, Quinton Simon, missing on Oct. 5. Our investigates team told you about the Leilani’s criminal history...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police search for person of interest in check fraud case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch County Schools to Host Pop-Up Job Fair for Non-Teaching Positions October 25

Bulloch County Schools is hosting a pop-up job fair on October 25, 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School. The event will help fill non-teaching positions across the district’s 19 schools and offices. Come apply for jobs at the fair. Multiple positions are available such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy