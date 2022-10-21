ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Obituary: Joan Anderson

Joan died quietly at her home in Renew Memory Care, surrounded by loving family. She survived her parents, Fred and Pearl Sall, her sisters, Frary Flood and Naoma Aeder, her daughter-in-law Jill (Greg) Anderson, her grandson Erik Anderson and her husband of 75 years, Phil Anderson, who died July 22, 2022. Family survivors include her twin sister, Phyllis Sall, and Phil and Joan’s children: Monica (Gary) Miller, Connie (Larry) Zimmer, Angie (Don) Parkison and Greg Anderson. Phil and Joan had eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Bennet column: Making progress for families in Garfield County

In March, I had the honor of meeting Autumn Rivera, a sixth-grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School and Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. I asked her why she decided to become a teacher. She beamed with pride as she shared one story after another about the difference her students make in the community — like raising money to protect Sweetwater Lake — and the tireless support of her fellow teachers.
Monday letters: More election season letters to the editor

During the GarCo Commisioners’ debate, political newcomer Ryan Gordon said, “the current commissioners are not looking to the future and instead are looking to the past.” Gordon called for a “fresh perspective and new ideas” over what he called “the stale approach” of the three current commissioners. Gordon even said he’s not for ending oil and gas “entirely” (phew!)
Coal Ridge, Rifle, Roaring Fork to host first-round games as 3A state soccer playoff pairings announced

Three area high school boys soccer teams will have home field advantage to open the Colorado Class 3A state soccer championships on Wednesday. Coal Ridge enters the state tournament as the highest West Slope seed, earning the No. 3 spot in the 32-team field after winning the competitive 3A Western Slope League with a 7-0-1 league mark and going 12-1-2 on the season.
