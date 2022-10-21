Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Toys and Gifts is happy to say they will stay at their location for good
Glenwood Toys and Gifts survived the struggle of the last couple years just to bring joy to the faces of many. Young or old, tourist or a local, the Glenwood toy store caters to all with the sole drive of bringing joy to the community. “It’s amazing to see how...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Joan Anderson
Joan died quietly at her home in Renew Memory Care, surrounded by loving family. She survived her parents, Fred and Pearl Sall, her sisters, Frary Flood and Naoma Aeder, her daughter-in-law Jill (Greg) Anderson, her grandson Erik Anderson and her husband of 75 years, Phil Anderson, who died July 22, 2022. Family survivors include her twin sister, Phyllis Sall, and Phil and Joan’s children: Monica (Gary) Miller, Connie (Larry) Zimmer, Angie (Don) Parkison and Greg Anderson. Phil and Joan had eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Passion for farms starts young; at least that’s the idea locally as farmers nationwide age
Editor’s note: This the third of a series on farming in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. Local farms are working to educate and involve youth in local food systems in response to the rising census age in farmers and dwindling number of viable farms in the country.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bennet column: Making progress for families in Garfield County
In March, I had the honor of meeting Autumn Rivera, a sixth-grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School and Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. I asked her why she decided to become a teacher. She beamed with pride as she shared one story after another about the difference her students make in the community — like raising money to protect Sweetwater Lake — and the tireless support of her fellow teachers.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: More election season letters to the editor
During the GarCo Commisioners’ debate, political newcomer Ryan Gordon said, “the current commissioners are not looking to the future and instead are looking to the past.” Gordon called for a “fresh perspective and new ideas” over what he called “the stale approach” of the three current commissioners. Gordon even said he’s not for ending oil and gas “entirely” (phew!)
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The Longevity Project: Traumatic brain injury and concussion protocols in youth sports
Editor’s note: This is the second in a weekly series called The Longevity Project, a collaboration between The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. Read part 1, “Traumatic Brain Injuries in the High Country” in the Oct. 17 Post Independent. Every high school sports sideline,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge, Rifle, Roaring Fork to host first-round games as 3A state soccer playoff pairings announced
Three area high school boys soccer teams will have home field advantage to open the Colorado Class 3A state soccer championships on Wednesday. Coal Ridge enters the state tournament as the highest West Slope seed, earning the No. 3 spot in the 32-team field after winning the competitive 3A Western Slope League with a 7-0-1 league mark and going 12-1-2 on the season.
