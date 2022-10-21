Former Florence City Manager pleads guilty to harassment

(FLORENCE, Colo.) — Michael Patterson, the former City Manager for the City of Florence, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges related to incidents of alleged sexual misconduct involving city employees.

Patterson was arrested in November of 2021 on charges dating back to Aug. 2021, which included stalking, sexual contact with no consent, and providing alcohol to a minor.

Arrest papers show that Patterson purchased alcohol for an underage employee, sent inappropriate messages, and made inappropriate comments to several city employees. The affidavit also revealed the city of Florence had been sued by a former city employee following allegations of sexual harassment against Patterson.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Patterson pleaded guilty to Providing Alcohol to a Minor and Harassment as part of a plea deal.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 12, where the court said it expects the other charges to be dropped.

