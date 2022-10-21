Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Here Are the 25 Wealthiest ZIP Codes in Massachusetts
Call it the wealthy, wealthy west. When it comes to the Massachusetts ZIP codes with the highest estimated household median incomes, the top of the list is dominated by those suburbs to the west of Boston.
NECN
Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate
Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
NECN
Mass. Students See Slipping Marks on National Exams
Results released Monday from a national set of reading and math exams given to fourth and eighth graders show a concerning drop in student achievement in Massachusetts, according to The Boston Globe. Across the four tests, Massachusetts returned scores that were the lowest since at least 2003, the Globe reports,...
NECN
Early Voting in Massachusetts Is Underway: What to Know
Polls will be open as usual on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. but starting Saturday, Massachusetts residents can cast their ballot early at polling locations, like Fenway Park. Early voting starts through Nov. 4 across Massachusetts. Every community is required to have early voting sessions...
NECN
Mass. Man Dies While Hiking in White Mountains
A Massachusetts man died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire over the weekend. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified by emergency beacon around 11:45 a.m. Saturday of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trial in Lincoln, an area where there is no cell phone service.
NECN
RIPTA Rolls Back Service Amid ‘Critical' Staffing Shortage
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has temporarily reduced its service levels as it faces a "critical shortage" of staff. The reduction of service began Saturday, impacting nearly 20 routes. RIPTA isn't eliminating any routes, but is reducing service levels on impacted bus lines. Early morning, night, weekend and holiday service is not being impacted.
NECN
Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged With Murdering Her
The father of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was on Monday arrested on charges including second-degree murder, authorities said. Adam Montgomery was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on four charges, police said. He's accused of beating his daughter to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing the body by March 4, 2020.
NECN
Accidental Mixture of Pool Chemicals Caused Hazmat Situation at Cape Cod YMCA
YMCA Cape Cod has completed an investigation into the incident earlier this month that resulted in seven children being sent to the hospital after exposure to a noxious gas. The YMCA had an outside investigation done by aquatic safety experts, who believe the noxious gas was created by an accidental mixture of muriatic acid and residual granular chlorine inside the filtration system of the pool, according to a statement about the incident.
NECN
Foggy Start to Monday; Damp Weather Through Mid-Week
Showers came back into focus late Sunday, as a slow-moving weather system crawled up the Atlantic Seaboard. We’re dodging rain - and the occasional downpour - most of the day Monday, with a gradual downtick in the coverage and intensity into the evening. This bodes well for the Patriots/Bears game at Gillette Monday night, but as milder air presses in from the Cape (where highs make it into the mid-60s Monday), we may have to contend with fog and mist at game time.
Comments / 0