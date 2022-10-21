Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma

Three locals behind bars: pills are meant to look like candy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) discovered fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and items of paraphernalia at a Yuma residence.

On October 20, 2022 around 6:31 a.m., YCNTF served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue said YCSO.

During the search, deputies found 810 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing Fentanyl which its street value is worth $6,480.

About 10.3 grams of methamphetamine with a street value worth $206, $2,080 in U.S. currency, and items of paraphernalia were also found said YCSO.

YCSO also mentioned the residence is about 450 feet away from a public school.

Three suspects were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center said the YCSO.

Johnny Roebuck Jr., a 63-year-old was arrested and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Smith, a 39-year-old was arrested and booked for narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, transportation and importation of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and sales in a drug free school zone.

Mercedes Ruiz, a 37-year-old was arrested and booked for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and sales in a drug free school zone.

KYMA / Yuma County Sheriff's Office

These "skittles" or "rainbow" counterfeit pills can have a lethal dose of pressed fentanyl for anyone of age said the YCSO.

If you or anyone see any suspected drug activity, call (928) 783-4427 or visit YCSO's website at yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.

