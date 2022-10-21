ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma

By Faith Rodriquez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2YTM_0ih54lXm00

Three locals behind bars: pills are meant to look like candy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) discovered fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and items of paraphernalia at a Yuma residence.

On October 20, 2022 around 6:31 a.m., YCNTF served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue said YCSO.

During the search, deputies found 810 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing Fentanyl which its street value is worth $6,480.

About 10.3 grams of methamphetamine with a street value worth $206, $2,080 in U.S. currency, and items of paraphernalia were also found said YCSO.

YCSO also mentioned the residence is about 450 feet away from a public school.

Three suspects were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center said the YCSO.

Johnny Roebuck Jr., a 63-year-old was arrested and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Smith, a 39-year-old was arrested and booked for narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, transportation and importation of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and sales in a drug free school zone.

Mercedes Ruiz, a 37-year-old was arrested and booked for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and sales in a drug free school zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iq9u_0ih54lXm00
KYMA / Yuma County Sheriff's Office

These "skittles" or "rainbow" counterfeit pills can have a lethal dose of pressed fentanyl for anyone of age said the YCSO.

If you or anyone see any suspected drug activity, call (928) 783-4427 or visit YCSO's website at yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.

The post Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma appeared first on KYMA .

calexicochronicle.com

Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested

EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man charged for smuggling methamphetamine across border at San Luis

PHOENIX – A man from Mexico has been charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, authorities said. Juan Alberto Gomez-Antimo, 25, was charged by criminal complaint — an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence — last week, the...
SAN LUIS, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Railroad murders trial

EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
EL CENTRO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Narcotic Task Force seizes over 28,000 fentanyl pills

IMPERIAL COUNTY — On Thursday, October 20, the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force (ICNTF) received a call for assistance from an allied agency regarding an abandoned tire in the county. Inside the tire were multiple pills, according to a press release from the ICNTF. ICNTF Agents recovered the tire and seized approximately 6.25 pounds of fentanyl pills. ICNTF estimates over 28,000 fentanyl pills were seized.
calexicochronicle.com

Sheriff’s Briefs Oct. 20, 2022

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17. 8:04 a.m.: A young man who was dropped off at Del Rio Academy School started walking in the opposite direction stating he would enter the school but didn’t. A request was made for help finding the missing juvenile, who was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweater, brown pants, white shoes, and carrying camouflage material.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Fatal El Centro traffic collision occurred early Thursday night

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) received 911 calls on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at approximately 6:59pm. Accordingly, this was in response to a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street. In addition to ECPD, the...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

City of El Centro holds “Trunk or Treat” at Stark Field

EL CENTRO — Children dressed in fairy costumes and scary costumes alike roamed Stark Field collecting candies from car club owners who embellished their automobiles with Halloween-themed decorations the evening of Friday, October 21. “Trunk or Treat” featured car clubs’ autos parked on the east side of the park....
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Resentencing set for Zimmerman homicide

BRAWLEY — Back in November of 2021, justice was put into place for the late local attorney Ann Marie Zimmer, at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse in Brawley before the Honorable Judge Christopher Plourd, when her murder suspect — Ioan Laurint — entered a plea of no contest to second degree murder — PC 187(a).
BRAWLEY, CA
