Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Pakistan greats fume over costly no-ball decision in T20 World Cup loss to India
Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have been left disappointed with a costly no-ball decision in the final over of Sunday night's T20 World Cup clash against India. Virat Kohli was the star of the show and helped guide his side home to victory in the final overs, but it was the call from on-field officials Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus that led to plenty of controversy.
Sporting News
Tim Paine accuses South Africa of ball tampering after Australia's Sandpapergate controversy
Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has accused South Africa of ball tampering in the Test match directly after the Sandpapergate scandal in his new tell-all book. The autobiography - The Price Paid - details several details about Australia's ball tampering in the third Test of the 2018 series against South Africa, but also levels an accusation against their opponents.
Sporting News
West Indies coach Phil Simmons quits after T20 World Cup exit
Phil Simmons has stepped down from his role as West Indies coach, following the side's exit from the T20 World Cup. The 59-year-old had been in charge of the side since 2019, but also held the job for the side's second T20WC triumph back in 2016. But the former two-time...
Sporting News
Slade among 3 call-ups as England confirm injury toll
Henry Slade’s omission from Eddie Jones’ England squad has in the end been short-lived as the RFU confirm the extent of injuries suffered during a brutal Gallagher Premiership weekend. Owen Farrell, Jonny May and Henry Arundell will not partake in a pre-Autumn Nations Series training camp in Jersey.
Comments / 0