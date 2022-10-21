Read full article on original website
If you’re a resident of Saugerties, you’re most likely familiar with Sawyer Motors. Yes, they sell cars, but they are also a huge part of the community. They are a family owned business, and they’re always holding events for the community like car shows, touch a trucks, trunk or treats, and other fun events that the whole family can enjoy. No doubt Sawyer Motors is much more than a car dealership.
Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
Halloween is better when you can enjoy it with everyone. Sure, there are plenty of spooky "adult" options that will make you want to change your pants afterwards (I'm looking at you, Headless Horseman), but luckily there are more family-friendly options as well. Trunk or Treat at Chadwick Lake Park...
Little witches, princesses and goblins made their way to Forsyth Park in Kingston Friday evening, October 21 for the annual Boo at the Zoo. This family friendly event was sponsored by the Junior League of Kingston and the Forsyth Park Center. There were treats, fun decorations, a costume parade and the movie Hotel Transylvania was shown on a big screen at dark.
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Foodstock Fund which organizes the annual multi-artist Foodstock concert at the historic Chance Theater, is holding its 15th gathering on December 10, 2022. The Foodstock show raises money for The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie as well as serves as a fundraiser and food collection site for Dutchess Outreach.
Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
POUGHKEEPSIE – A new attraction at Dongan Square Park on lower Mill Street has resulted in substantial speculation from neighbors in the area. Portions of a replica of the Vassar House float used in the previous “Festival of Lights” parade arrived at the park on Saturday, near the Christmas tree that gets illuminated at the end of the annual parade each December, causing residents to speculate on the park additions.
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed. What about being able to search deeper? To find...
It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis. Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.
Earlier this month, a rather large moose had been spotted all over Dutchess County. According to reports, the moose was first seen running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot. A day or 2 later, another moose (most likely the same moose) was seen galavanting across Putnam County. Then,...
It’s the season of the witch. That’s what they say. Halloween is less than 2 weeks away, and it’s actually the season of the witch and everything else creepy, crawly, gruesome and scary. There are a lot of ways to celebrate Halloween here in the Hudson Valley over the next several days, and I’ll let you in on a very cool event happening tomorrow night in Uptown Kingston.
Welcome Hudson Valley, to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week we have two special guests here to talk about the Haunted History Trail of New York. Our guests today are Kelly Rapone, Founder of the Haunted History Trail and Tourism Marketing Director of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, and Lisa Berger, Director of the Ulster County Department of Tourism and Office for Film. Together, we all discuss the creation of the tour, locations and events, the impact Covid had on the businesses included on the trail, and the importance of promoting the history of the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON – The pace has slowed down since city identification cards were first issued to residents of Kingston, but people are still coming to city hall to acquire them. City Clerk Elisa Tinti said her office continues to distribute them as requested. “It did snow down from the initial...
