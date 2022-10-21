Kawhi Leonard to come off the bench for the first time since 2013

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench because the Clippers want him to be available for the end of the game.

Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Clippers topped the Lakers again on Thursday, but the biggest win for the franchise was seeing Kawhi Leonard back in action.

For the Lakers, another rough shooting night despite a gritty defensive effort: ocregister.com/2022/10/20/bal… – 2:24 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kawhi Leonard on not coming off the bench until midway through the second quarter: “It was long. But I waited 82 games last year.” – 1:44 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George on playing with Kawhi Leonard in his return pic.twitter.com/04lJx2qZjz – 1:41 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi said after missing all 82 last season, waiting over another 15 minutes to get into the game was easy. He said he pretended as if he was in foul trouble. – 1:14 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard made it sound as though he won’t play in one of the back-to-back games this weekend (Sac. on Saturday, Phoenix on Sunday). – 1:14 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi on waiting a quarter and a half to get in tonight: “I waited 82 games last year.” – 1:13 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi says that he likely will not play in this weekend’s back to back. He said he opted to come off the bench when he looked at the data and numbers and saw that one scenario had him sitting for 35 minutes real time if he started the game and still be able to finish the game. – 1:13 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard on not playing one of the back to backs: “Oh, for sure.”

#AsExpected – 1:13 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard says his return to being a starter will hinge on his his knee responds as he gradually adds minutes to his workload. Once he’s ready to play 33-35 minutes, he said, that’s probably when we’ll see him start.

“I just want to win.” – 1:12 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi says that he approached tonight like his rookie season when he came off the bench. And once he got in, as if he was in foul trouble. – 1:12 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi says that it was a shared decision to come off the bench. He said it was a long wait but he’d waited 82 games last year. pic.twitter.com/pfkLyKmFf3 – 1:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi on possibly starting: “There was a simulation where I sat for 35 straight minutes. That’s too long.” – 1:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard’s 4 goals tonight:

– be great in my minutes

– have fun

– stay healthy

– win the basketball game

✅️✅️✅️✅️ – 1:10 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard on not telling us he wasn’t starting: “That’s not my job!”

He seemed to enjoy the 52 fake out lol – 1:09 AM

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

It was not pretty, but Clippers open with 103-97 win over the Lakers. Loved Zubac liked Wall a lot and it was great see Kawhi again. – 1:01 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

This was far from a clean and really good game from the Clippers. But they won despite not executing well, turning the ball over a lot and throwing Kawhi in for three stretches. Lue liked the team’s defense and credited Ivica Zubac with a big game inside. – 12:51 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue thought Kawhi Leonard got a little tired and he took some blame for the Clippers offense getting stagnant late because they were trying to take advantage of Kawhi against Russ several times which slowed things down and brought passing to a halt. – 12:49 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says the plan to bring Kawhi off the bench and play him in three long stretches ultimately worked with Kawhi hitting that big jumper late to help seal the game. But Lue admitted it “was tough” coaching like that where his best player could only be used for stretches. – 12:48 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s bench debut pic.twitter.com/FAA3VBp0C9 – 12:46 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Lakers 19-85

– It’s time

– Russ/AD dilemma

– Kawhi/John Wall returns

– Do we need to have a convo about Embiid yet?

– Harden/Maxey

– Giannis pulling away

Live now taking your calls, join us!

📺 https://t.co/cUOhIXIue4 pic.twitter.com/ybK9EcKyQK – 12:43 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kawhi off the bench:

14 PTS

7 REB

6-12 FG

21 MIN

6MOTY? pic.twitter.com/mg28QCkhw6 – 12:36 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Final: Clippers 103, Lakers 97

Kawhi Leonard plays 21 minutes in his first game since June 2021, finishing 6-12 shooting with 7 rebounds and 2 assists for 14 points. Clippers are 1-0. – 12:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard with an off ball clutch bucket. Yes, Lonnie Walker scored. But Lakers don’t have time on their side with only 7.2 seconds left and Clippers leading 101-97.

Exits are being populated by ye nonbelievers – 12:32 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Westbrook is really giving Kawhi fits right now defensively… Not something I thought I’d EVER tweet. – 12:25 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Russ is giving the Lakers nothing on offense. But man, is he battling Kawhi on defense – 12:25 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

11th man Kawhi Leonard taking a charge on LeBron – 12:24 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Clips with Zu on Westbrook, not guarding him. Kawhi is on AD so they can switch AD PnRs. Throw it to Russ out top, he can’t beat Zu. – 12:24 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This is better effort from Westbrook than we’ve seen the last couple years. Back in his OKC days he was a tenacious post defender, and Ham has him doing that again vs Kawhi. – 12:21 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Back-to-back steals by Russell Westbrook as the Clippers tried to iso and post Kawhi Leonard up on him. Timeout Lakers, down 97-93, with 4:02 remaining. – 12:21 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

After forcing a turnover while guarding Kawhi in the post, Russ called for Paul George to post up Kawhi again on the next play. Russ stole the ball there, too. – 12:21 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi has muscles for a reason. – 12:20 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Kawhi Leonard, re-enters with 8 minutes left and with 13 minutes of run. Lakers lead by 2 – 12:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi back with PG, Zu, Luke, Reggie Jackson. – 12:11 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard returns with 8 minutes left. He’d played in 6-minute stints previously. – 12:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers have lost their second double-digit lead of the game, have no field goals made through first 3:59 of fourth quarter, and the arena will stay for late night traffic after Lonnie finished Austin Reaves’ lob

12-2 Lakers run. 89-87 Lakers lead.

Good thing Kawhi can close! – 12:09 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

The Clippers have played Kawhi basically in six-plus minute stretches. He played the last six-plus of the first half, the first six-plus of the third and perhaps he will play the final six minutes of the game. – 11:47 PM

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

Sorta fun watching @Kawhi Leonard ball again for the surprisingly healthy Clips. With the Spurs unwatchable this year I need a competitive team to follow. But history says Kawhi & Paul George won’t make it through the entire season intact. #toosoon? – 11:42 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Efficiency. Kawhi: 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting in 13 minutes. Inefficiency. Russ: 2 points on 0-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes. – 11:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall had nobody really running with him in transition.

But the secondary break exists. And Kawhi pulled up slow, got the catch-shoot 3 to fall, and Clippers are on an 11-0 run to take a 74-65 lead. Ham calls timeout with 5:09 left in third quarter. – 11:39 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Anthony Davis took a hard, tough fall after a Kawhi pump fake. Both men appear to be okay – 11:27 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Man, Anthony Davis took one nasty fall while defending Kawhi Leonard and left everyone initially shook. But he stood up on his own a few moments later. Crisis averted. – 11:27 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi plays to open the second half. The Clippers are gauging his workload not by a certain amount of minutes, per se, but by certain markers — how long and how intense his stints are, and then how long is he sitting between the stints are among the factors. – 11:22 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi starts the second half with the other starters. – 11:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard starts third quarter in place of Norman Powell, who is on the bench – 11:20 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

LA Clippers were +12 with 10 assists before Kawhi Leonard checked in midway through second quarter.

– Minus-12 with 0 assists after Leonard checked in. – 11:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Well yeah, a lot happened in an hour.

The biggest thing is Kawhi Leonard finally debuted.

The second-biggest thing: Lakers ended last 5:27 of first half on 20-4 run.

Tied at 56 through two quarters. LAL outscored LAC 8-0 off 2nd quarter turnovers. – 11:06 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard’s stat line during the last 6:25 of the first half:

2-5 from the field, 0-2 from 3, two rebounds, one steal. – 11:05 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard played the final six minutes of the first half and had four points and two rebounds while making 2-of-5 shots. – 11:04 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kawhi is minus-10 in the first half. No wonder the Clippers benched him. – 11:04 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Great final Lakers defensive possession, including trapping Kawhi in the corner and forcing a 24-second violation.

Tied at 56 between the Lakers and Clippers. Lakers have a half to end the Ty Lue curse. – 11:03 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers’ last defensive stand of the first half: swarming Kawhi Leonard on a double team and forcing a 24-second violation. – 11:03 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Clippers offense has gotten super stagnant with Kawhi in. Feels like a lot of dribbling and not a ton of ball movement with all of these new guys trying to reintegrate a superstar who hasn’t played in over a year. – 11:02 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Tie game. LAL trailed by 16, but rallied to tie it up at 54 as LeBron found AD in transition.

Kawhi started 2 for 2, but has missed 3 straight. – 11:00 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Lakers watching Kawhi come into the game pic.twitter.com/dDMkq4sWwx – 10:53 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue putting in this lineup of John Wall, Norm Powell, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. – 10:51 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Kawhi Leonard checks into the game with 6:25 left in the first half. He will be the 11th player to play in the opening half. – 10:51 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Excitable LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer hops out of his courtside seat and kicks his feet in glee after Kawhi Leonard buries a jumper pic.twitter.com/wearRhRuMJ – 10:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall/Norman Powell/Paul George/Kawhi Leonard/Ivica Zubac lineup loading – 10:51 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kawhi Leonard has strong early returns for NBA’s 11th man of the year – 10:51 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Kawhi Leonard checks in and immediately hits two contested mid-range jumpers over Juan Toscano-Anderson. – 10:50 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi comes in and immediately goes to work, not wasting any time in hitting his first two shots. – 10:50 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

lol kawhi just from the jump. good lord. – 10:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi looks like a Siegfried and Roy tiger – 10:50 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kawhi Leonard is abusing the Lakers with his footwork and post moves – 10:50 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi’s first shot is a midrange make after pushing the ball upcourt off a Lakers miss. His second shot is a turnaround make after backing down Toscano-Anderson in the post. – 10:50 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Kawhi enters. Kawhi scores. Clippers by 14 – 10:49 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers lineup: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac.

Kawhi on JTA. Power forward haha – 10:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers are down 12, and now Kawhi is checking in. – 10:48 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Just like that, the Clippers respond with a quick 7-0 run to stretch their lead to 12, 48-36. Five Clippers already have 7+ points. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Kawhi Leonard and Paul Geroge are set to check in. – 10:46 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Lakers call timeout and Kawhi Leonard will check in with 6:25 to go in the half, making his return to first meaningful game since tearing his right ACL on June 14, 2021. – 10:45 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kawhi Leonard about to enter the game as part of the Clippers’ 11-man rotation. Crazy how deep the Clippers are. – 10:45 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

With just over six minutes left in the first half, Kawhi Leonard is set to check in for the Clippers for the first time tonight. – 10:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard will check in with Paul George next dead ball

Anthony Davis as well. Darvin Ham calls timeout. Get ya popcorn ready – 10:45 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

And as soon as I Tweet that, Kawhi Leonard walks up to the table to check in. – 10:45 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard — tonight’s 11th man — finally set to check in midway through the second quarter of season opener vs. Lakers.

– Leonard spent time doing leg stretches on the sideline during the first quarter to stay limber. – 10:45 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Here comes Kawhi off the bench, getting ready to check in – 10:45 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard is about to check in. – 10:44 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Tyronne Lue has gone 10 deep 16 minutes into the game, and Kawhi Leonard has yet to touch the floor. – 10:43 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

really amazing to see terance mann has already surpassed kawhi leonard on the depth chart – 10:42 PM

Bill Reiter @sportsreiter

Does “limited” minutes for Kawhi actually mean “zero” minutes? Get him out there – 10:40 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

So is Kawhi just not going to play until the 2nd half? – 10:36 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Second quarter starts with Kawhi Leonard still on the bench. – 10:36 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Clippers with 35 in the first quarter without Kawhi Leonard says both a lot about their depth and this Lakers defense—they’ve given up over 30 in four out of five quarters so far this season. – 10:35 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Clippers are now 10 deep tonight and none of those 10 are named Kawhi. – 10:35 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Clippers up 35-23 after 1. Almost feels like the Lakers are lucky to be down just 12. Shooting 31 percent…

and Kawhi still hasn’t checked in yet – 10:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

End of the first quarter: Clippers 35, Lakers 23

Powell and Wall have 8 points. PG has 7, 5 and 2. Kawhi has yet to play. LAC is 12-of-24 from the field, 8-10 from FTs. – 10:32 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

dude they havent even put in Kawhi yet – 10:31 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Kawhi *is* here, you guys. He’s over there on the bench, blowing on his hands. And watching the proceedings closely. – 10:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Second unit time for Clippers with 3:21 left to play:

– George

– Covington

– Batum

– Kennard

– Wall

We’ll probably see Kawhi to start second quarter when George sits. PG is still a 1, contrary to his comments two Sundays ago… – 10:25 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kawhi Leonard not even the 6th man off the bench. John Wall, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Luke Kennard getting run before Kawhi. – 10:25 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

We’ll see how long it takes for Kawhi Leonard to make his first appearance. What’s important for the Clippers is that he had the ability to close out a game, and that he also isn’t sitting too long between playing stints. – 10:24 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi remains on bench with a warming pad around both knees. Clippers want to make sure Kawhi doesn’t come in, play and then sit for a long stretch of real time (not game minutes) on bench before coming back in. And they want to make sure Kawhi can finish a game feeling his best – 10:23 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Can’t tell if Lakers fans were booing John Wall as the Clippers’ first sub, or if they were booing that it wasn’t Kawhi who came off the bench first. – 10:17 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi’s return starts off the bench for Clippers against Lakers while Reggie Jackson gets starting nod with John Wall running second unit espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:13 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

This was the opponent the last time Kawhi Leonard came off the bench in a game. What a time capsule. pic.twitter.com/5Bqa71Nike – 9:57 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Kawhi AND John Wall off the bench 👀

Clippers could be scary. (h/t @Ohm Youngmisuk) pic.twitter.com/2iIQkZXORQ – 9:56 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Official starting lineups for tonight’s game between Clippers and Lakers – Kawhi coming off the bench, Russ remains a starter: pic.twitter.com/GxOnbWZ0Wy – 9:30 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

KAWHI BACK!

#NBAKicks #KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/ZhBIdCp1nP – 9:13 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

This will be Kawhi Leonard’s first game played coming off the bench since his third season with the Spurs in 2013-14 according to @ESPNStatsInfo. Kawhi came off the bench in one game that season, Nov. 10 at New York. – 9:09 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue on Kawhi: “It’s going to be a process, it’s going to be some times where he looks like Kawhi Leonard and some times where he’s just trying to get a feel and not playing well. He has to understand that as great as he is, it’s not going to come overnight. – 8:58 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard said he hadn’t had any injury setbacks yesterday, and Ty Lue echoed the same thing just now. – 8:41 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says the Clippers have had a few scrimmages to work with Kawhi coming off the bench over the past week. He also says things can always change with Reggie Jackson starting at point guard and John Wall running second unit but this is what fits the team best now. – 8:38 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

kawhi coming off the bench vs. russ coming off the bench pic.twitter.com/sv5gTNUd0J – 8:36 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Kawhi Leonard is coming off the bench in a game for the first time since Nov. 10, 2013 against the Knicks.

Since his 2nd season in the NBA, Leonard has come off the bench just twice entering tonight. – 8:36 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off bench tonight against Lakers. – 8:35 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench tonight against the Lakers, Ty Lue told reporters in LA. Leonard will make his return after missing all of last season with an ACL injury. – 8:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Why play Kawhi off the bench versus starting him and pulling him early? Ty Lue says Kawhi felt most comfortable with this arrangement. Lue says it’s not as though this will be long term — it’s all based on how Kawhi feels and progresses with his recovery. – 8:34 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in the season opener. His reasoning? “We want him to be available at the end of the game if we need him.” Lue says that Leonard was most comfortable with this lineup rotation. – 8:33 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Ty Lue on bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench pic.twitter.com/3moALC12hk – 8:33 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Tyrone Lue confirms Kawhi Leonard off the bench. He said this was how Kawhi was most comfortable. – 8:33 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers starters are PG, Reggie, Powell, Morris Sr. and Zubac. Kawhi will come off the bench. – 8:33 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench. Ty Lue says it’s so that they can spread his minutes out and have him for the end of the game. Reggie Jackson will start at point guard. Ty says this was Kawhi’s idea so that he can be most comfortable with the usage of his minutes – 8:32 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Kawhi Leonard will come off of the bench for the Clippers tonight. – 8:32 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench tonight vs. Lakers in his return from ACL injury. – 8:32 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench for the Clippers tonight against the Lakers. “He wanted to do what was best for the team,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “This is what he felt comfortable with.” – 8:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench because the Clippers want him to be available for the end of the game. – 8:32 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Kawhi Leonard warming up for tonight’s game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/6XdsNFa1UX – 8:29 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Kawhi gets some shots up before the Clippers play the Lakers pic.twitter.com/1xOr7FfknD – 8:14 PM

Austin Burton @Amaar_206

Ty Lue trying not to play Kawhi Leonard 35 minutes per game this season: pic.twitter.com/L0qXS37wXm – 6:30 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The first year ended with the bubble collapse. Injuries derailed the next two. Entering season four of Kawhi and PG, the Clippers’ title hopes hinge on this year being different — and the team sees ways why it could be.

latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Clippers reportedly considering bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/20/cli… – 5:30 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Kawhi Leonard is the player face for load management”

@Rick Kamla is not happy with the report of the #Clippers thinking of bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench tonight pic.twitter.com/3CmKeeLxqW – 4:45 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Haynes also had us hyped for a Kawhi return last season so I’ll believe it when I see it – 1:22 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Los Angeles Clippers have been considering the possibility of bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 1:13 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard played 33 minutes this preseason. The Clippers were a +17 in that time vs Trail Blazers and Timberwolves. His numbers:

19 points (7/16 FGs)

4 rebounds (2 fouls)

4 assists (0 turnovers)

2 steals (0 blocks)

1/4 3s (4/4 FTs)

We shall revisit this in 13 hours – 11:51 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

PG13 and Kawhi in their last game together:

George — Leonard —

31 PTS 31 PTS

9 REB 7 REB

4 3P 3 3P

How many points for the Clippers duo tonight? pic.twitter.com/cwqZDvxQ0a – 11:40 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Good stuff from the talented ⁦@Andrew Greif⁩ in ⁦@latimessports⁩ on: Clippers preview: Can Kawhi Leonard and Paul George win a title together? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:58 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue admits that if the Kawhi off the bench thing doesn’t feel good for Kawhi or goes well, it could be short lived. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / October 20, 2022

Law Murray: This will be the first time since November 10, 2013 that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 20, 2022

Mike Trudell: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac will start for the Clippers. Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in part to ensure he’s available to close the game, while still limiting his minutes. Said it’s the way Kawhi “felt the best.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 20, 2022