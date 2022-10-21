Read full article on original website
Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot
13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
There are Only 3 Stores in Upstate NY That Sell This OG Candy Bar!
Check out the first candy bar in America! It turns 110 today and I had the best experience making my own. See where you can get this amazing sweet treat in Upstate New York. There are only 3 stores that carry them. Check Out How I Made My Own Sweet...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
Florida Police Search for Missing Saratoga County Woman!
A woman from Saratoga Springs is Missing in Florida - Search Underway!. Police in Florida says a Saratoga Springs woman went missing last week and they have been executing an all-out search by land and air to locate her since Saturday. "From what we have found, I think she went...
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Warns of EBT Card Skimming
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) – New York State has issued a warning alerting those that use an EBT card of potential card skimming. This comes on the heels of a report last week of scammers sending misleading emails to recipients of EBT benefits. Officials explained that the card-reading skimmers allow...
newyorkupstate.com
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
DeWitt steakhouse closes despite receiving nearly half-a-million dollars in federal aid
DeWitt, N.Y. — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt is closing this week, a year after its owner received almost half a million dollars in federal aid aimed at helping restaurants affected by the Covid pandemic. Stone’s, at 3220 Erie Blvd E., is shutting down on Oct....
The Stimulus Most New York Residents Really Want
Thew weekend is over and perhaps you are feeling the blues of Monday morning and the start of the week has you down? There is some good news for those who maybe pushed it a little too hard Friday to Sunday. Need some extra cash to replenish the funds? Here is a great opportunity.
Final Week For Stimulus Checks In New York State
New York State is in the final week of sending out stimulus to residents. Back in September New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that the state would be sending out new stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers. The checks were being issued to fight inflation and...
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State
There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
