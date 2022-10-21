Read full article on original website
Higher Love Houghton dispensary celebrates 1 year of business
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton cannabis provider Higher Love celebrated its one-year anniversary on Monday. Higher Love has other branches in Marquette, Crystal Falls, Munising and Ironwood. The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving all of the staff in commemoration of the anniversary. There were sales on...
UP Audiology opens ‘Hearing for the Holiday’ giveaway applications
IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open. The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.
Historic building near Central Mine Church burns down
CENTRAL, Mich. (WLUC) - A house owned by the Keweenaw County Historical Society, and leased by a private party was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. At approximately 9:00 P.M., the Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s office responded to the fire in Central. A...
MTU hosts two-day Indigenous Knowledges Symposium
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Researchers, community members, government agency staff and more filled the Michigan Tech University (MTU) Ballroom Monday morning. The goal is to provide a better understanding of Indigenous knowledge and practices to attendees. It is part of a two-day Indigenous Knowledges Symposium. The event is a part...
Hancock honors Deb Mann on Make a Difference Day
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was Make a Difference Day. To celebrate, the Hancock completed several beautification projects around the city. This included raking leaves, repainting picnic tables, and other chores to brighten the city. Organizers say it was an opportunity to bring the community together for a good cause.
Yoopers for Ukraine to host Ripley Run and Family Fun
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers for Ukraine is hosting Ripley Run and Family Fun Sunday. Only about 25% of schools in Ukraine are currently safe enough to open. There is currently a campaign to rebuild schools that were destroyed by the Russian invasion in Chernihiv, where 27 of its 34 schools were damaged. All proceeds from the event will go towards that effort.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
Finlandia Women’s Soccer shutout by UW-Platteville
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s soccer team (6-8-2) lost 5-0 to UW-Platteville (12-4-1), Sunday afternoon at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Field. Finlandia played strong defense to hold UW-Platteville scoreless for the first 18 minutes. The Pioneers scored three goals in a three-minute span to effectively end the game.
Finlandia Men’s soccer sees Illinois Tech escape with a win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a valiant effort as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (7-6-4) lost 4-3 to Illinois Tech (10-8), Sunday afternoon at Stuart Field. Finlandia recorded its first winning season in seven years. Illinois Tech sent a message by scoring just 1:01 into the contest....
