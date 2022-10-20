ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rosie came to town

Lake Los Angeles – On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Rosie, who is a Rosy Boa Constrictor snake came with Heather Driscoll to meet the families of Lake Los Angeles. She is under the care of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation, - Natural Areas Division where she thrives and is among friends. Rosie is estimated to be 15 years old and could live to be 30 years old.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm

Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
avdailynews.com

Palmdale Road Construction Update for Oct. 24-30, 2022

The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the final phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and posted signs indicating street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase, there may be restricted access to your street and temporary traffic control may be in place while crews are working to adjust in-street utility covers and/or stripe the new street surface. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’

The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
EL MONTE, CA
avdailynews.com

Holiday Movies, Events & Activities for All Ages at Palmdale Playhouse

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will present a wide variety of holiday entertainment and events to celebrate the season at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East. The fun starts on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. with the Tim Burton holiday smash-up movie, The Nightmare...
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
HeySoCal

Man, 37, missing in south Los Angeles

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles

Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA

